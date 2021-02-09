You'd pay $28 more at Home Depot. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- extension pole with up to 15-foot reach
- metal bucking strip and tree hook
- brushless motor for up to 96 cuts per charge
- 8" low kick back full compliment bar and chain
- auto oiling
- Model: DCPS620B
Save on a selection of 18 items, with prices from $60. Shop Now at eBay
- Coupon code"PREZDAY20" nabs the extra 20% off.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- These are certified refurb items all covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished DeWalt 16 Ga. Wide Crown Lathing Stapler for $119.99 (low by $149 for new model).
Shop a range of power tools and accessories from $18 after savings. Shop Now at The Tool Nut
- Pictured is the Dewalt 20V MAX XR Brushless Compact Drill / Driver & Impact Driver Combo Kit for $229 (low by $20).
- Shipping adds $8 or is free with orders over $99.
That's $30 under list, and the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Battery and charger are not included.
- 3 LED lights w/ 20 second delay after trigger release
- anti-slip comfort grip
- Model: DCF880B
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8 sockets and 2 adapters
- pivoting organization pins
- Model: DW22812
That's a widely matched price, but it's $13 off and a great deal. Buy Now at Amazon
- extended torsion zone
- impact rated
- high visibility sleeves
- single sided
- Model: ITPH2205
It's a buck under our mention from July and the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes bits and sockets for drilling, driving, and fastening
- Model: B-49373
That's an all-time low and the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with most power tool brands
- dagger blade
- depth gauges
- piercing tips
- shaver notches
- Model: IBOA800-1
Apply coupon code "LZP3XZVA" for a savings of $107. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue or Green.
- Sold by Miyoeris via Amazon.
- 2.6gpm
- 1,900-watt
- 4 nozzles
- soap bottle
- 20-ft. hose
- 33-ft. power cord
- Total Stop System
You'd pay $8 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Medium Grey Heather/ Black.
- Discount applies in cart.
You'd pay over $107 more for a variation of this combo elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay.
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
Most sellers charge $60 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
You'd pay $3 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- connectable accessory storage system
- aids in easy removal of bits and customizable placement
- clear lid allows you to easily see contents at glance
- clip latch for secure closing
- Model: DWAN2190
- UPC: 885911641623
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Direct torque technology
- Polished chrome vanadium finish
- Knurled control ring
- Hard stamped markings
- Model: DWMT73807
- UPC: 076174738070
It's $10 less than last week's mention and a current low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Minimizes drops
- Reduces wobbles & breakage
- FlexTorq allows bits to flex up to 15 degrees
- 10x magnetic screw lock system
- Minimizes drops and reduces wobbling
- Reduces breakage and longer life
- Model: DWA2T40IR
- UPC: 885911344821
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8 combination wrenches in 1/4, 5/16, 3/8, 7/16, 1/2, 9/16, 5/8, 11/16 sizes
- Model: DWMT73809
- UPC: 745332618638, 076174738094
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|39%
|--
|$121
|Buy Now
