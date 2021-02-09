New
eBay · 55 mins ago
DeWalt 20V Max XR Li-ion Cordless Pole Saw (Bare Tool)
$121 in cart $200
free shipping

You'd pay $28 more at Home Depot. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
  • extension pole with up to 15-foot reach
  • metal bucking strip and tree hook
  • brushless motor for up to 96 cuts per charge
  • 8" low kick back full compliment bar and chain
  • auto oiling
  • Model: DCPS620B
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay DeWalt
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 39% -- $121 Buy Now