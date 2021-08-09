DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Hammerdrill & Impact Driver Combo Kit for $298

It's the lowest price we could find by $30, although most retailers charge $399 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 2 battery packs
- charger
- case
- Model: DCK299P2
- UPC: 641125350214, 885911446136, 618564687041, 820443916450
-
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $20 under our last mention and a $20 low today.
- ¼” quick release hex chuck
- Matrix Quick Connect system
- includes drill, sander, jig saw, oscillating tool, router, impact driver attachments, & storage case
- Model: BDCDMT1206KITC
- UPC: 885911323109, 885911368681, 784497297210, 737946603445, 884156704735, 787721392002
That's $10 under our January mention, $70 off, and the best we could find.
- Perfect Combo Kit for all your DIY and professional needs
- Includes: 4 Tools, 2 Batteries, Charger, Bag, and Accessories
- Compatible with all batteries in the RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ System
- Batteries: Easily snaps into place and detaches with quick-release easy-access latches
- Charger: Compatible with RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Model: P1818
- UPC: 033287186242
It's $85 under list price.
- sold by hypermicrosystems via eBay
- 4.3" touchscreen
- wall mount
- voice control via Alexa
That's at least $16 less than you'd pay elsewhere in any size.
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts.
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Save on a range of refurb garden and power tools from Worx's own eBay store, with 2-year warranties.
- These are certified refurbished items, each backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurb Worx 12A 14" Electric Dethatcher w/ Collection Bag for $143.99 ($8 less than new).
Save on a selection of power tools including drills, compound miter saws, combo kits, and more.
- Eligible items are marked.
- This offer is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max 6.5" Cordless Circular Saw for $99.99 after rewards ($20 off).
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find.
- connectable case
- CNC-machined bit tip
- patented bit-bar design
- magnetic screw lock sleeve
- Model: DWA2T40IR
- UPC: 885911344821
That's a shipped low by $6.
- connectable accessory storage system
- clear lid
- clip latch
- Model: DWAN2190
- UPC: 885911641623
You'd pay over $10 elsewhere.
- hardened steel body for increased durability
- Model: DW2542
