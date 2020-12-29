New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box DeWalt 20V Max XR 5Ah Battery 2-Pack
$110 $159
free shipping

That's $49 under the lowest price we could find for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Etechdirect via eBay.
Features
  • compatible with DEWALT 20 volt MAX tools
  • no memory; less self-discharge
  • 20V max battery voltage
  • Model: DCB205
  • UPC: 787721477471, 885911362801, 696498590255, 746297283213, 700735728360
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware eBay DeWalt
Open-Box Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
DeWalt 20V Max XR 5Ah Battery
$75 $159
free shipping

It's $84 under list and the best price we could find by $24. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • compatible with DEWALT 20 volt MAX tools
  • no memory; less self-discharge
  • 20V max battery voltage
  • Model: DCB205
  • UPC: 787721477471, 885911362801, 696498590255, 746297283213, 700735728360
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Amazon 52% $75 (exp 2 wks ago) $75 Buy Now
eBay 30% -- $110 Check Price