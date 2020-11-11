Thanks to the free tool, that's the best we've seen and a combined savings of up to $139. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose from almost 20 items for your free tool.
- two 20V Max 5.0Ah XR batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: DCB205-2CK
- UPC: 885911495400
-
Published 39 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's the best price we've seen and a low now by $10. Buy Now at Home Depot
- It's available for pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- It features a carry handle, removable cups and anti-rust metal latches.
- Model: DWST14825
Save on about three dozen power tools, batteries, and accessories (some of which are already discounted) to frugally put those final finishes on your fall projects. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Ace Rewards members bag these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
Shop the lowest prices of the year today. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- New deals will be added weekly.
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
That's $11 below the best price we could find for a similar ladder Buy Now at Home Depot
- 225-lb. capacity rating
- Nonslip steps and feet
- Model: GLS-3CS
There are 12 sets from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Ryobi, and Makita to save on. The free tool eligibility is marked on each item. Shop Now at Home Depot
- pictured is the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Combo Kit w/ free compact router and jig saw for $599 ($428 off)
It's $177 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- drill/driver
- circular saw
- reciprocating saw
- battery, 18V charger, and bag
- Model: PCK100K
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Looking to start your holiday shopping early? Check out Lowe's gift zone for thousands of ideas. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Find the perfect gift among thousands of appliances, automotive deals, home decor items, grills, tools, organization, and more to choose from. Buy Now at Lowe's
That's a $250 low. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/2" drill/driver
- 1/4" impact driver
- reciprocating saw
- flashlight
- circular saw
- charger
- 2 batteries
- Model: DCKSS520D2
These knives are hard to find elsewhere, but you'd pay $5 more for either model alone from third-party Amazon sellers. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available via curbside pickup only.
- includes a ball bearing assist Tanto blade pocket knife (DWHT10910) and spring assist pocket knife (DWHT10911)
- Model: DWHT10617
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Home Depot
- up to 800 MWO & 4500 RPM
- Up to 45-degree bevel cut
- 1-9/16" cutting at 90 degrees
- Model: DCS571B
Save on almost 100 items, with prices from $69. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Members bag extra discounts on many items. Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V 0.5" Brushed Cordless Compact Drill/Driver Kit for $119.99 for members ($30 off).
That's the best deal we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.5" front-to-back design
- magnetism for fastener retention
- for use in impact drivers, allowing users to drill or drive
- Model: DWARA120
More Offers
- (2) 20V max 5.0Ah XR batteries, which provide up to 10 amp hours of capacity
- Charges all 12V, 20V and 60V max batteries at a 4 amp charge rate
- Kit includes a soft bag for additional tool storage
- Batteries come with a 3 year free service warranty
- Model: DCB205-2CK
- UPC: 885911495400
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|$154 (exp 12 hrs ago)
|$155
|Buy Now
|Lowe's
|37%
|--
|$199
|Check Price
Sign In or Register