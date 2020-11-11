New
Lowe's · 39 mins ago
DeWalt 20V Max Starter Kit
$199 w/ free tool (worth up to $139) $319
free shipping

Thanks to the free tool, that's the best we've seen and a combined savings of up to $139.

  • Choose from almost 20 items for your free tool.
  • two 20V Max 5.0Ah XR batteries
  • charger
  • tool bag
  • Model: DCB205-2CK
  • UPC: 885911495400
  • Published 39 min ago
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
DeWalt 20V Max Starter Kit
$155
free shipping

  • (2) 20V max 5.0Ah XR batteries, which provide up to 10 amp hours of capacity
  • Charges all 12V, 20V and 60V max batteries at a 4 amp charge rate
  • Kit includes a soft bag for additional tool storage
  • Batteries come with a 3 year free service warranty
  • Model: DCB205-2CK
  • UPC: 885911495400
