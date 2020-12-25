New
eBay · 26 mins ago
DeWalt 20V Max Li-ion Cordless 8-Tool Combo Kit
$653 at checkout $1,000
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $146. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Discount applies at checkout.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
  • includes a 1/2" drill driver, 1/4" impact driver, reciprocating saw, 6.5" circular saw, 4.5" grinder, 3-speed oscillating multi-tool, 5" random orbit sander, 1/2-gal. wet/dry vacuum, 2 batteries, charger, & case
  • Model: DCK883D2
  • UPC: 885911696456
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay DeWalt
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
DeWalt DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 8-Tool (DCK883D2)
$662 $799
free shipping

It's $137 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • DCD771 Cordless Drill/Driver has a high-speed transmission delivers two speeds (0-450 and 1, 500 rpm) for a range of fastening and drilling applications
  • DCD771 Cordless Drill/Driver has a high-performance motor that delivers 300 unit watts out (UWO) of power ability completing a wide range of applications
  • DCS885 Cordless Impact Driver has a compact design (5. 55 in. front to back) so it fits into tight areas
  • DCS381 Cordless Reciprocating Saw with keyless blade clamp allows for quick blade change without touching the blade or reciprocating shaft.
  • DCS393 Cordless Circular Saw with 6-1/2 in. carbide blade can cut 2x4's at a 45-degree angle in a single pass
  • Model: DCK883D2
  • UPC: 885911696456

Verified: 12/25/2020 · Save $136.60 off list · Free Shipping

↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 34% -- $653 Buy Now
Amazon 17% $799 (exp 1 mo ago) $662 Check Price