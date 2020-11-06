That's $199 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- In like-new condition with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty
- Sold by CPO via eBay
- 20V Max 1/2" Drill/Driver
- 20V Max 1/4" Impact Driver
- 20V Max Reciprocating Saw
- 20V Max LED Worklight
- two 20V Max 2.0Ah lithium-ion batteries
- charger and contractor bag
- Model: DCK420D2
- UPC: 885911333184
-
-
-
It's $337 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- compact drill/driver
- 1/4" impact driver
- 4.5" / 5" grinder
- oscillating multi-tool
- 6.5" circular saw
- compact jobsite blower
- reciprocating saw
- 1/2-gallon wet/dry portable vac
- LED work light
- jobsite Bluetooth speaker
- two 20V Max li-ion batteries
- 12V/20V Max li-ion charger
- 2 contractor bags
- Model: DCK1020D2
- UPC: 885911533904
That's the best we've seen and a low over most stores by $15. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes tool bag & batteries
- LED lights
- variable speed trigger
- Model: DCK278C2
- UPC: 885911593199
It's $300 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 20V MAX brushless 1/2" hammer drill/driver
- 20V MAX brushless 1/4" impact driver
- 20V MAX XR brushless 7.5" circular saw
- 20V MAX XR brushless compact reciprocating saw
- 20V MAX XR brushless 3-speed oscillating multi-tool
- 2 20V MAX 2Ah compact lithium ion batteries
- 20V MAX LED work light
- battery charger
- owner's manual
- Model: DCK677D2
It's $145 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 1/2" driver-drill w/ 2-speeds
- variable speed impact driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- recipro saw
- 18V LXT vacuum
- 18V LXT LED flashlight
- two 18V LXT lithium-ion 3Ah Batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: XT614SX1
- UPC: 088381888479
Apply coupon code "TAKRTSL50AC" for a savings of $15.
- Sold by Inies via Amazon.
- includes a flex shaft attachment and shield
- 135-watt motor
- variable speed control
- for use in grinding, sanding, polishing, engraving, and more
- Model: RTSL50AC
- See individual product pages for warranty information.
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
It's $130 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by boytone via eBay
- built-in NFC
- Model: SC-NA10
That's the best price we've seen and a low now by $10. Buy Now at Home Depot
- It's available for pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- It features a carry handle, removable cups and anti-rust metal latches.
- Model: DWST14825
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Ace Rewards members bag these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
