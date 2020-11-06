New
Refurb DeWalt 20V Max Li-ion Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit
$200 $429
free shipping

That's $199 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • In like-new condition with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty
  • Sold by CPO via eBay
  • 20V Max 1/2" Drill/Driver
  • 20V Max 1/4" Impact Driver
  • 20V Max Reciprocating Saw
  • 20V Max LED Worklight
  • two 20V Max 2.0Ah lithium-ion batteries
  • charger and contractor bag
  • Model: DCK420D2
  • UPC: 885911333184
Amazon · 2 wks ago
DeWalt 20V Max Li-ion Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit
$399 $429
free shipping

It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Verified: 11/06/2020 · Save $30 off list · Free Shipping

eBay 53% -- $200 Buy Now
Amazon 6% -- $399 Check Price
Lowe's   $299 (exp 1 hr ago) -- Check Price