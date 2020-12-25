New
DeWalt 20V Max Li-ion Brushless Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit
$467 $549
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to take $82 off, making it the best price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Factory Authorized Outlet via eBay.
  • includes a 1/2" hammer drill/driver, 1/4" impact driver, 7.5" circular saw, compact reciprocating saw, 3-speed oscillating multi-tool, LED work light, 2 batteries, & charger
  • Model: DCK677D2
  • Code "PREPFOR2021"
  • Expires 12/28/2020
