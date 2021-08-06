DeWalt 20V Max Li-ion 6-1/2" Circular Saw (No Battery) for $92 in cart
New
eBay · 49 mins ago
DeWalt 20V Max Li-ion 6-1/2" Circular Saw (No Battery)
$92 in cart $129
free shipping

That's a low by $7, although most charge $120 or more. It's $7 below our mention from March and the best price we've seen for a new unit in over 3 years. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Battery and charger sold separately.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
  • 5,150 RPM motor (no load)
  • 0- to 50-degree bevel capacity
  • includes 6.5" carbide-tipped blade
  • Model: DCS391B
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Circular Saws eBay DeWalt
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 28% -- $92 Buy Now
Amazon   $99 (exp 5 days ago) -- Check Price