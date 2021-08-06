DeWalt 20V Max Li-ion 6-1/2" Circular Saw (No Battery) for $92 in cart

That's a low by $7, although most charge $120 or more. It's $7 below our mention from March and the best price we've seen for a new unit in over 3 years. Buy Now at eBay
- Battery and charger sold separately.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 5,150 RPM motor (no load)
- 0- to 50-degree bevel capacity
- includes 6.5" carbide-tipped blade
- Model: DCS391B
That's $55 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Toolup via eBay.
- A 2-year warranty applies.
- up to 800 MWO & 4500 RPM
- up to 45° bevel cut
- 1-9/16" cutting at 90°
- Model: DCS571B
That's a savings of $29 off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members, who also get free shipping on orders of 450 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- 9ft cord
- up to 5200 rpm speed
- Model: DWE575
- UPC: 885911269209, 785479547637
That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 4000 rpm
- charger not included
- 8T blade and hex wrench
- Model: CMCS500B
That's around $4 less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellurize via eBay.
- includes filter and USB cable
Save on over 100 styles, with more than 70 of those styles costing less than $50. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the PUMA Men's Pacer Future S Sneakers for $31.99 (low by $33).
That's at least $16 less than you'd pay elsewhere in any size. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- speed tip
- flute design
- 1/4" hex shank
- Model: DWA5100
Save on a selection of power tools including drills, compound miter saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Eligible items are marked.
- This offer is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max 6.5" Cordless Circular Saw for $99.99 after rewards ($20 off).
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- connectable case
- CNC-machined bit tip
- patented bit-bar design
- magnetic screw lock sleeve
- Model: DWA2T40IR
- UPC: 885911344821
That's a savings of $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-pieces and magnet tough case
- 2 high strength magnets
- built-in hooks
- impact resistant material
- Model: DWMTC15
- UPC: 823019866302, 754262111522, 885911218504, 074994352674, 885911216906
