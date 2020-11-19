New
eBay · 34 mins ago
Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V Max Li-ion 5-Tool Premium Combo Kit
$360 $1,430
free shipping

Coupon code "PAY10LESSCR" cuts it to $210 under the best price we could find for a new one. (Most retailers charge around $629.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • 20V MAX Cordless Lithium-Ion Hammer Drill
  • 20V MAX Cordless Lithium-Ion Reciprocating Saw
  • 20V Cordless MAX Lithium-Ion 1/4 in. Impact Driver
  • 20V Cordless MAX Lithium-Ion 6-1/2" Circular Saw
  • 2 battery packs
  • charger
  • carrying case
  • Model: DCK592L2R
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PAY10LESSCR"
  • Expires 11/22/2020
    Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Power Tools eBay DeWalt
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 74% -- $360 Buy Now