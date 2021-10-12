That's an $8 drop from our June mention and the best price we could find by $27, outside other CPO Outlet storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Outlet via eBay.
- 22" laser cut hooked-tooth blade
- cuts up to 3/4" thick
- Model: DCHT820B
Published 20 min ago
This is the lowest price we found by $19. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- variable trigger with high/low speed control
- 13" cutting swath with 0.080" line
- Model: DCST925B
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Apply coupon code "DNEWS431021" for the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 6" roller diameter
- steel handle
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- flame control valve
- molded handle
- integrated self-lighting ignition
- Model: YSNPQ810CGA
Save $25 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4" drop forged 1055 carbon blade with 4.5" cutting edge
- American hickory handle
- 27" long
- Model: 90TA
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
That's the best price we could find by $20.
Update: The price now drops to $25 via coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15". Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Vector Navy/White/Red (pictured) or Core Black.
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
That's a savings of $65 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by coinexchange267 via eBay.
Save on combo kits, saw, sanders, and more, with nine options on offer. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Orbital Sander for $99 (low by $40).
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes hole saw and backing plates
- works with metal or wood doors
- Model: D180004
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- connectable case
- CNC-machined bit tip
- patented bit-bar design
- magnetic screw lock sleeve
- Model: DWA2T40IR
- UPC: 885911344821
