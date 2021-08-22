DeWalt 20V Max LED Tripod Work Light (Bare Tool) for $160 for Ace Reward members
Ace Hardware · 44 mins ago
DeWalt 20V Max LED Tripod Work Light (Bare Tool)
$160 for Ace Reward members $200
That's the best price we could find by $19.

  • The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
  • IP55 weather and dust-resistance
  • extends up to 7-feet
  • up to 11 hours of run time
  • Model: DCL079B
  • Expires 8/31/2021
    Published 44 min ago
