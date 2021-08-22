DeWalt 20V Max LED Tripod Work Light (Bare Tool) for $160 for Ace Reward members

That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- IP55 weather and dust-resistance
- extends up to 7-feet
- up to 11 hours of run time
- Model: DCL079B
Expires 8/31/2021
Apply coupon code "80NC59WF" for a savings of $29. Buy Now at Amazon
- Ships from and sold by Ina Bart via Amazon.
- each requires 3 AAA batteries or a rechargeable 18650 battery (6 AAA batteries are included)
- 5 light modes
- waterproof
Apply coupon code "Moobibear30" for a savings of $9, making it the lowest price we could find by $18 for a similar brand on Amazon. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- 3 modes
- zoomable
- adjustable focus
- IPX4 water-resistant
Apply coupon code "701PYNOR" for a savings of $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Star Light-US via Amazon.
- 22,500-lumens
- 120° beam angle
- includes 5-ft. cable, hook, & safety chain
- heavy-duty rugged die-casting aluminum housing
Shop for smartphones, power banks, routers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured are the Cleer Flow Noise-Canceling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $49.99 (low by $20).
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 17" long
- padded lining to protect door surface
- folds flat to 2.25" depth when not in use
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
With select tools and tool kits (over 40 available), you'll be able to get other ones for free or for $100 off. The eligible items are listed as such and must be added to your cart separately. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 16" String Trimmer Kit with the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Handheld Leaf Blower for $359.98 (low by $48).
Save on wrenches, screwdrivers, sockets, pliers, and more. Over 40 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Dewalt 31 Piece Screwdriver Set for $6.99 ($7 off).
That is $33 below the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 90° head
- flexible shaft
- rapid load head for easy bit changes
- fasteners supported by magnet
- Model: DWARAFS
Save on everything from multi-tool kits to sanders, saw tools, rotary hammers, and more. The price drops in cart for members. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $99.99 for members in cart (low by $16).
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery, depending on ZIP.
- connectable accessory storage system
- clip latch
- Model: DWAN2190
- UPC: 885911641623
It's the lowest price we could find by $15, although most retailers charge $119 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- variable trigger with high/low speed control
- 13" cutting swath with 0.080" line
- Model: DCST925B
