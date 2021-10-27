It's a low by $7, most vendors charge around $249. Buy Now at eBay
- 2.5" cutting depth
- suitable for wood, plastic, and metal
- blade tracking adjustment
- tool-free blade changing
- includes 14/18 tpi blade
- Model: DCS371B
Published 29 min ago
This is the lowest price we found by $18, although most retailers charge at least $179. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- guide bar cover
- low kick back 12" Oregon bar and chain
- up to 90 cuts per charge on 4x4 pressure treated wood
- Model: DCCS620B
It's the lowest price we could find by $66. Buy Now at Amazon
- rolling stand
- flip over fence
- 32-1/2" of rip capacity
- telescoping fence rails
- 15-amp high-torque motor
- Model: DWE7491RSR
To see this price, add it to your cart and proceed to checkout. That's the best price we could find by $10, although most stores charge $179 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Lightweight magnesium and aluminum construction including durable magnesium footplate
- Model: DWS535B
Outside of price-matched stores, it's the best price we found by $3. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- adjustable miter gauge for 0° to 60° angled cuts
- includes 5 T-Shank blades and a rip fence
- Model: WX572L
That's a savings of nearly $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24T carbide tipped blade
- rip guide
- vacuum adapter
- blade wrench
- Model: GCS445SE
That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by etechdirect via eBay.
- 8" bar and chain
- electronic ignition
- oil-free function
- Model: P5452
You'll pay $40 more for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Rockwell via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 4" blade length
- up to 90° cutting angle
- includes miter guide, rip fence, miter guage, vacuum port, and blade
- Model: RK7323
That's around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
That's a savings of $82 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay
- In Midnight or Wood Crepe
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Save on a selection of saws and drills. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $84 in cart ($26 less than buying it new elsewhere).
That's $14 less than you'd pay at Lowe's, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- crimped wire
- internal holding plate
- Model: DW4920
It's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 delivery fee.
- includes four storage cases
- Model: DWA110SETCCLW
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- connectable case
- CNC-machined bit tip
- patented bit-bar design
- magnetic screw lock sleeve
- Model: DWA2T40IR
Ace Rewards members save up to an extra $80 off select DeWalt tools, including saws, batteries, drills, sanders, and more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50 (from store), also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Random Orbit Sander for $109 for members.
