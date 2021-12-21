It's a $20 drop from our Black Friday mention and the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/2" drill/driver
- brushless 1/4" impact driver
- brushless oscillating multi-tool
- brushless 5" random orbital sander
- LED flashlight
- charger and 2 batteries
- soft case
- Model: DCKSS521D2
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- compact drill driver
- impact driver
- grinder
- oscillating multi-tool
- circular saw
- blower
- reciprocating saw
- wet/dry portable vacuum
- LED work light
- Model: DCK1020D2
- UPC: 885911533904
It's $400 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- compact drill driver
- impact driver
- grinder
- blower
- oscillating multi-tool
- circular saw
- reciprocating saw
- wet/dry portable vacuum
- LED work light
- Model: DCK1020D2
- UPC: 885911533904
Members save $100. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery from store, depending on ZIP.
- cordless drill/driver, cordless impact driver, cordless oscillating multi-tool, and cordless reciprocating saw
- includes 2 batteries, charger, carry bag
- Model: DCK489D2
Ace Rewards members save $100. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- cordless drill/driver, cordless impact driver, cordless oscillating multi-tool, and cordless reciprocating saw
- includes 2 batteries, charger, carry bag
- Model: DCK489D2
It's $118 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- .5" driver-drill w/ 2-speeds
- variable speed impact driver
- 6.5" circular saw
- recipro saw
- 18V LXT vacuum
- 18V LXT LED flashlight
- two 18V LXT lithium-ion
- 3Ah Batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: XT614SX1
- UPC: 088381888479
This is $50 off and the best price we found. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Also available for pickup to get it under the tree before Christmas.
- two 20-volt lithium ion batteries and charger
- 20-volt impact driver
- 20-volt drill/driver
- carry case
- Model: CMCK200C2
- UPC: 885911548823
That is a savings of $120. Plus, thanks to the free shipping, this is an even better deal than our mention from last month. Buy Now at Lowe's
- includes a drill/driver; impact driver; reciprocating saw; circular saw; jig saw; random orbit sander; oscillating tool, task light; 2 carry bags
- includes 2 batteries and a charger
- Model: CMCK800D2
That is a savings of $50. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 2-speed hammer drill, .25" hex impact driver, 7.25" circular saw, oscillating multi-tool, reciprocating saw, and work light
- includes 2 batteries and 1 charger
- Model: FXM601-2B
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 25-Foot Multicolor Incandascent Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
That is a low by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
This is the lowest price we found by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- magnet bit tip holders holds 1" bit tips
- S2 modified bits
- Model: DWAX100
- UPC: 885911294119, 754262221634, 787721725954, 785533637779
That's a shipped low by more than $100. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes variety of drill bits, spade bits, and MAXFIT bits
- connectable ToughCase+ system case
That's the best deal we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
That's $2 under our last mention and a $9 low today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by CPO Outlets via eBay
- able to cut up to 18GA material
- 360° swivel head
- compatible with most 18V to 20V impact drivers and drills
- connects via standard 1/4" hex shank
- Model: DWASHRIR
- Includes full manufacturer warranty
- Model: DCKSS521D2
