That's the lowest price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Lowe's
- It's available for in-store pickup only.
- includes two 20V max lithium-ion battery packs, one charger, and one kit bag
- 1/4" hex chuck accepts 1" bit tips
- comfort grip handle
- brushless motor
- LED light
- Model: DCK277C2
That's a savings of $25 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
- connectible ToughCase+ system storage cases
- S2-modifed and heat-treated steel
- magnetic drive guide
- full hex design
- Model: DWA110SETCCLW
This is the lowest price we found by $72, although most retailers charge at least $399. Use coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" to get this deal. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- includes 6.0Ah Li-ion battery, fast charger, and kit bag
- 2 variable speed ranges
- 2-position side handle
- adjustable bail handle
- metal-gear housing
- brushless motor
- Model: DCD460T1
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
- full hex design for increased bit tip strength
- heat treated for maximized torque
- connectable accessory storage system
- Model: DW2504TGTWR
It's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- two 20-volt MAX 1.3Ah li-ion batteries, charger, and contractor bag
- 16 position adjustable torque control
- 1/2" ratcheting chuck
- 2 variable speeds
- LED light
- Model: DCD771C2
Home Depot charges $9 more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/4" Impact Driver
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/2" Compact Drill Driver
- 2 batteries, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCK240C2
It's $5 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
- Gold Oxide Coated
- Carrying Case
- Model: CMAM2214TWR
After coupon code "SAVEONFAVES", that's $8 under our May refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $22 below the best price we could find for a new one now, although most retailers charge around $99 or more new.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- includes 18V compact drill/driver, two 18V 1.5 Ah SlimPack batteries, 18V charger, and carrying bag
- delivers 480 in-lbs. of torque
- 2 speed settings
- built-in LED lgiht
- Model: GSR18V-190B22
Clip the on-page coupon to drop the price to $116, which is a $60 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- drill
- impact driver
- two batteries
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
That's a savings of $129 taking into account the free tool offer. Buy Now at Amazon
- Choose from a bunch of DeWalt tools worth up to $179. (See 'style'.)
- two 20V MAX 5.0Ah XR batteries, which provide up to 10-amp hours of capacity
- charges 12V, 20V and 60V MAX batteries at a 4 amp charge rate
- includes soft bag
- Model: DCB205-2CK
- UPC: 885911495400
That's a shipped low by more than $100. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes variety of drill bits, spade bits, and MAXFIT bits
- connectable ToughCase+ system case
That's the best deal we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
That's $2 under our last mention and a $9 low today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by CPO Outlets via eBay
- able to cut up to 18GA material
- 360° swivel head
- compatible with most 18V to 20V impact drivers and drills
- connects via standard 1/4" hex shank
- Model: DWASHRIR
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|34%
|--
|$149
|Buy Now
|eBay
|$160 (exp 2 yrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
