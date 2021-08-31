DeWalt 20V Max Compact Cordless Chainsaw for $131
eBay · 1 hr ago
DeWalt 20V Max Compact Cordless Chainsaw (No Battery)
$131 $179
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
  • guide bar cover
  • low kick back 12" Oregon bar and chain
  • up to 90 cuts per charge on 4x4 pressure treated wood
  • Model: DCCS620B
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 26% -- $131 Buy Now
Home Depot   $99 (exp 9 mos ago) -- Check Price