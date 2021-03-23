New
eBay · 1 hr ago
DeWalt 20V Max Compact Cordless 7-Tool Combo Kit
$508 in cart $749
free shipping

That's a $32 price drop from our February mention, and a low by $93, although most charge about $680. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
  • includes drill, impact driver, flashlight, circular saw, reciprocating saw, Bluetooth speaker, battery pack, and carry bag
  • Model: DCK720D2
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay DeWalt
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 32% -- $508 Buy Now
Amazon   $540 (exp 1 hr ago) -- Check Price