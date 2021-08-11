DeWalt 20V Max 13" Cordless Li-ion String Trimmer for $84 in cart

It's the lowest price we could find by $15, although most retailers charge $119 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- variable trigger with high/low speed control
- 13" cutting swath with 0.080" line
- Model: DCST925B
Save on trimmers, chainsaws, lawn mowers, and leaf blowers. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Green Machine 16" 62V Cordless String Trimmer for $149 (low by $60)
Apply coupon code "ULG2G8LJ" for a savings of $132. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Rulinnice via Amazon.
- 40V brushless motor
- 50L grass box
- 6 cutting heights
- adjustable handlebar
- Model: KDLM4040A
Use coupon code "TKGHR5A1" for 50% off and a low by $45. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
- 82-foot hose with 8-foot leader hose
- metal mounting bracket
- multi-pattern nozzle
- auto retract
- 180° pivot
- Model: GHR5A
It's a 50% savings off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Starboom via Amazon.
- expands from 17-feet to 50-feet
- 10 function spray nozzle
- brass connectors
Save on a wide variety of ASICS footwear and apparel, plus take take an extra 20% off purchases of $25 or more with coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS". Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon can be used a maximum of two times per user with a $100 maximum discount.
- Pictured is the ASICS Men's GEL-Venture 7 Running Shoe for $51.96 after coupon (low by $3).
It's $85 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by hypermicrosystems via eBay
- 4.3" touchscreen
- wall mount
- voice control via Alexa
That's at least $16 less than you'd pay elsewhere in any size. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
Coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" drops the price, although using the cassette recorder to create copies of "Dynamite" is probably a copyright breach. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- AM/FM/SW band receiver
- USB and SD card inputs
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Plus Supply via Amazon
- 30-minute charge time
- weighs .77-lb.
- Model: DCB201
Save on a selection of power tools including drills, compound miter saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Eligible items are marked.
- This offer is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max 6.5" Cordless Circular Saw for $99.99 after rewards ($20 off).
It's half its original list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- connectable case
- CNC-machined bit tip
- patented bit-bar design
- magnetic screw lock sleeve
- Model: DWA2T40IR
- UPC: 885911344821
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- connectable accessory storage system
- clear lid
- clip latch
- Model: DWAN2190
- UPC: 885911641623
