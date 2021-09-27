That's the lowest price we could find by $19, although most sellers charge at least $179. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- guide bar cover
- low kick back 12" Oregon bar and chain
- up to 90 cuts per charge on 4x4 pressure treated wood
- Model: DCCS620B
Published 27 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $44. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4,000rpm motor
- adjustable stainless steel miter detent plate
- 14 positive stops
- bevels to the left up to 48° and to the right up to 3°
- includes a carbide blade, dust bag, blade wrench, and vertical clamp
- Model: DWS715
- UPC: 885911605359
This is the lowest price we found by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- accepts DW7231 miter saw mounting brackets (not included)
- folds for storage and transport
- 1,000-lb. capacity
- weighs 15.4-lbs.
- Model: DWX725
- UPC: 885911078597
That's a savings of $30 off list. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- brushless motor
- LED lights
- lever-action keyless blade change
- variable speed trigger and dial
- compatible with all 20V MAX batteries
- Model: DCS334B
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 51° bevel
- anti-snag guard
- steel foot plate
- Model: SPT77W-01
- UPC: 039725040374, 733353723400, 797936020522, 799360186751
Apply coupon code "GN4ZNSLC" for a savings of $5. That's $8 less than our mention from last month. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Red or Black at this price. Cyan is a few bucks more.
- Sold by Xording via Amazon.
- LED light
- safety lock
- 30 to 40 minutes use on a full charge
- comes with 2 batteries. 2 extra chains, cleaning brush, and carrying case
Score a Bosch Core 18V 4A battery kit (includes charger) for free with saw purchase ($129 savings). Buy Now at Lowe's
- Free item automatically adds to cart.
- 1-1/18" troke
- Lock-Jaw blade-change system
- Model: CRS180B
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
Save on headphones, speakers and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Pictured are the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II for $159 ($70 less than a new pair.)
- Certified Refurbished items are backed by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
That's is $38 below the list price Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay.
- Available in multiple colors.
It's $52 under list and a low price for a car part like this one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Fhcover via eBay.
- 43" x 11"
- Wash with hose/power washer
- Model: F16408BLACK
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
At $20 off, this is the lowest price we found by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes sockets, wrenches, hex keys and more
- 72-tooth gear system for high torque ratcheting
- SAE and metric sizes
- Model: DWMT73802
- UPC: 076174738025
Ace Rewards members save up to an extra $80 off select DeWalt tools, including saws, batteries, drills, sanders, and more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50 (from store), also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Random Orbit Sander for $109 for members.
These start at $38 with third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- 140 watts of continuous household power on
- 120V AC outlet and 3.1 Amp USB ports
- Model: DXAEPI140
