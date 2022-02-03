That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Lowe's
- brushless motor
- variable speed trigger
- 20V lithium-ion batteries
- LED light with 20 second delay
- includes charger and kit bag
- Model: DCF787C2
- UPC: 885911668941
-
Expires 2/3/2022
Published 20 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's a savings of $71 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 LEDs
- 1/4" hex chuck
- up to 1,400 in-lbs. of torque
- includes battery, charger, and carry bag
- Model: DCF885C1
- UPC: 885911484404
Clip the 5% off on-page coupon code to get the lowest price we could find as you'd pay $18.96 (shipped) buying directly from Lexivon. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lexivon via Amazon.
- spring-loaded detent ball system
- 1/4", 3/8", & 1/2" impact driver conversions
- made from heat-treated chrome molybdenum alloy steel
- Model: LX-112
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- machined tips
- S2 steel construction
- includes 29 1" insert bits, five 2" power bits, two 3 1/2" power bits, one insert bit holder, and three 1-3/4" nut drivers
- Model: A-98332
That's a savings of $2 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
- spring-loaded shaft
- rubber overlay handle
- Model: 81337
The prices are very low here, especially if you can find a nearby store with stock for pickup. It's a good spot to stock up for next year. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the GE String-A-Long Multicolor Incandescent C7 String Light Bulbs for 75 cents ($2.23 off)
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Start the New Year right by organizing your home and garage with a variety of storage solutions. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 40.5" 6-Drawer Steel Tool Chest for $249 (low by $121).
It's just over $2 off and at the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
- IPX7 waterproofing
- requires three AAA batteries (included)
- Model: 67568
It's marked down by 50%. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
You'd pay over $20 at most other stores.. Buy Now at Home Depot
- precision-machined bit tips
- compatible with most impact drivers and drill/drivers
- Model: DWAMF36RASET
It's $4 under our March mention and the lowest available price today by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- metric/SAE
- O-ring and retaining pin compatible
- 72-tooth ratchet
- Model: DWMT74739
That's a shipped low by more than $100. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes variety of drill bits, spade bits, and MAXFIT bits
- connectable ToughCase+ system case
More Offers
It's $12 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Brushless motor for efficient performance and runtime
- 1500 in-lbs of torque delivering the power you need to get a majority of applications done.
- LED light with 20 second delay after
- Variable speed trigger allows for control and precision on delicate work surfaces
- Model: DCF787C2
- UPC: 885911668941
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|37%
|--
|$99
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|7%
|$159 (exp 2 wks ago)
|$147
|Check Price
Sign In or Register