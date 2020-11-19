It's $60 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/2" chuck
- 15 clutch settings
- LED work light
- driver, 2 20V MAX Compact Lithium-ion batteries, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCD777C2
-
Published 22 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" x 1" torx bits
- Model: DWA1TX25IR30
That's $6 under the list price, and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.5" front-to-back design
- magnetism for fastener retention
- for use in impact drivers, allowing users to drill or drive
- Model: DWARA120
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- forward/reverse switch
- 1" slotted screwdriving bit
- 1" Phillips screwdriving bit
- requires 4 AA batteries (included)
- Model: AS6NG
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
With prices from around $4, save on over 100,000 items and includes brands such as DeWalt, Smith & Wesson, Craftsman, Makita, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the Irwin Vise-Grip 6" Long Nose Pliers for $8.90 ($5 low)
It's 40% off. Buy Now at Lowe's
- covers 0.48 square feet
- indoor/outdoor tile can be used in damp or wet areas
- rectified edge treatment that does not require grout
- Model: 20-616
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Home Depot
- up to 800 MWO & 4500 RPM
- Up to 45-degree bevel cut
- 1-9/16" cutting at 90 degrees
- Model: DCS571B
That's the best price we could find by $49, although most retailers charge $139 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- The battery & charger are sold separately.
- max air flow at 100 CFM, air speed at 135 MPH
- 3-speed variable switch
- Model: DCE100B
Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $17.99, a low by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
Save on almost 100 items, with prices from $69. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V 0.5" Brushed Cordless Compact Drill/Driver Kit for $119.99 for members ($30 off).
