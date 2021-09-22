That's a savings of $30 off list. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- brushless motor
- LED lights
- lever-action keyless blade change
- variable speed trigger and dial
- compatible with all 20V MAX batteries
- Model: DCS334B
Published 44 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
That's the best price we could find by $44. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4,000rpm motor
- adjustable stainless steel miter detent plate
- 14 positive stops
- bevels to the left up to 48° and to the right up to 3°
- includes a carbide blade, dust bag, blade wrench, and vertical clamp
- Model: DWS715
- UPC: 885911605359
This is the lowest price we found by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- accepts DW7231 miter saw mounting brackets (not included)
- folds for storage and transport
- 1,000-lb. capacity
- weighs 15.4-lbs.
- Model: DWX725
- UPC: 885911078597
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 51° bevel
- anti-snag guard
- steel foot plate
- Model: SPT77W-01
- UPC: 039725040374, 733353723400, 797936020522, 799360186751
Apply coupon code "GN4ZNSLC" for a savings of $5. That's $8 less than our mention from last month. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Red or Black at this price. Cyan is a few bucks more.
- Sold by Xording via Amazon.
- LED light
- safety lock
- 30 to 40 minutes use on a full charge
- comes with 2 batteries. 2 extra chains, cleaning brush, and carrying case
Score a Bosch Core 18V 4A battery kit (includes charger) for free with saw purchase ($129 savings). Buy Now at Lowe's
- Free item automatically adds to cart.
- 1-1/18" troke
- Lock-Jaw blade-change system
- Model: CRS180B
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
This tool set's $70 price tag disappears when you buy it alongside the tool center linked below. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Click here to see the Craftsman Tool Center.
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
There are over 30 to choose from. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- pictured Igloo Legend Red 5-Quart Cooler for $14.99 ($8 off)
That is the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes a selection of straight- and taper-back 6" blades
- compatible with all reciprocating saw brands
- Model: DW4856
- UPC: 028874048560, 043908593359, 716080033202, 044915391433, 044913597448, 074994349698
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
At $20 off, this is the lowest price we found by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes sockets, wrenches, hex keys and more
- 72-tooth gear system for high torque ratcheting
- SAE and metric sizes
- Model: DWMT73802
- UPC: 076174738025
Ace Rewards members save up to an extra $80 off select DeWalt tools, including saws, batteries, drills, sanders, and more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Random Orbit Sander for $109 for members.
Sign In or Register