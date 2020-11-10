New
Refurb DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless Drill Driver (Tool Only)
$95 $180
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKAGIFT" to get this deal. That's $42 less than Amazon charges for a new model. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Coupon may be used twice per account, for a maximum discount of $100.
  • 3 Speeds
  • 3-Mode LED
  • 0-2,000 RPM
  • 20 minute shutoff function
  • Model: DCD991BR
  • Code "PICKAGIFT"
  • Expires 11/17/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
