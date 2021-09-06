DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench (No Battery) for $131

That's the best we've seen at $18 under our July mention, and a current low by $18 in comparison to stores such as Home Depot and Northern Tool. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Up to 330ft./lbs. max of fastening torque
- 3 mode settings
- Model: DCF894B
-
-
-
Apply code "35723GPB" to save $23.
- Sold by Liwa via Amazon.
- sizes 10mm to 24mm
- CR-V steel construction
- 6-point design
- Model: HIS1A
Apply coupon code "50ZEFZ26" for a savings of $50.
- Sold by Aoben via Amazon.
- brushless motor
- 3-speeds
- Model: AB-7335
It's $7 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find by $3.
- variable speed
- brushless motor
- includes battery & charger
- Model: CMCF810C1
It's the best price we could find by $50.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- brushless motor
- advanced overload protection
- Model: 2850-22CT
Save up to $104 off the list price.
- Several colors available (White/Grey/Orange pictured).
- Sold by Bhfo via eBay
That's $26 under the best price we've seen for a refurb.
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- It's essentially new, but has a pink sheen on the screen (doesn't affect performance.)
- Sold by highclassmobile via eBay
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
That's a $61 low.
- sold by Spreetail via eBay
- adjustable draw length 15" to 30"
- axle-to-axle length 35.5"
- machined 6061-T6 aluminum riser
Shop over 130 styles of chairs.
- Sold by Designwithinreachoutlet via eBay.
- Pictured is the Used Herman Miller Mirra 2 Task Chair for $588 ($377 off).
The planer alone goes for $499 in most other stores.
- 10,000 RPM motor
- 3-knife cutter head w/ up to 96 cuts per inch
- 4-column carriage lock
It's the best price we could find by $58.
- 1-handed loading 1/4" hex chuck accepts 1" bit tips
- 79 ft-lbs max torque
- 2 speed transmission
- LED lights
- belt hook
- Model: DCK211S2
Ace Rewards members save up to an extra $80 off select DeWalt tools, including saws, batteries, drills, sanders, and more. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50 (from store), also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Random Orbit Sander for $109 for members.
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6.
- connectable accessory storage system
- clip latch
- Model: DWAN2190
