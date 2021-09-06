DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench (No Battery) for $131
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench (No Battery)
$131 $250
free shipping

That's the best we've seen at $18 under our July mention, and a current low by $18 in comparison to stores such as Home Depot and Northern Tool. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
  • Up to 330ft./lbs. max of fastening torque
  • 3 mode settings
  • Model: DCF894B
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Impact Wrenches & Drivers eBay DeWalt
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 47% -- $131 Buy Now
Amazon   $149 (exp 1 day ago) -- Check Price