DeWalt 20V MAX Lithium Ion Cordless 4-1/2" Grinder for $100 for Ace Rewards members

- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- 8000 RPM motor
- 2-position side handle
- Model: DCG412B
- 90° head
- flexible shaft
- rapid load head for easy bit changes
- fasteners supported by magnet
- Model: DWARAFS
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $99.99 for members in cart (low by $16).
- connectable accessory storage system
- clip latch
- Model: DWAN2190
- UPC: 885911641623
- full length 1/4" heat treated hex shank
- Model: DW1589
- suitable for power backup during outage
- indicator green light on the flip lid
- weatherproofing foam
- Sold by Vigrue-King of Screw via Amazon.
- corrosion resistant
- storage case
- Sold by GDrooy-US via Amazon.
- 5 nozzles
- hose reel
- 1,800W motor
- 35-ft. power cord
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 16" String Trimmer Kit with the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Handheld Leaf Blower for $359.98 (low by $48).
- Pictured is the Dewalt 31 Piece Screwdriver Set for $6.99 ($7 off).
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- variable trigger with high/low speed control
- 13" cutting swath with 0.080" line
- Model: DCST925B
- Heat treated CR-440 steel
- Direct torque technology
- High visibility laser etched markings
- Black oxide coating
- O-ring and retaining pin compatible
- Lockable stacking case
- Model: DWMT74737
- UPC: 076174747379
- for general purpose metal cutting
- high-performance aluminum oxide grain
- Model: DW8001
- stackable
- fixed dividers
- heavy-duty metal latches
- Model: DWST17808
- UPC: 754262241113, 076174712186, 715120147343, 699945342650, 782247634865, 642008698928
