eBay
Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V MAX Li-Ion 2-Tool Combo Kit
$204 $240
free shipping

Use coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to drop it to $203.99. That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
  • sold by CPO Outlets via eBay
Features
  • 1/2" hammer drill
  • 1/4" impact driver
  • 2 batteries
  • Model: DCK287D2
  • UPC: 885911425520
  • Code "PURCHASECR15"
  • Expires 12/19/2020
    Published 12/19/2020
