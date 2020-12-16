Use coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to drop it to $203.99. That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- sold by CPO Outlets via eBay
- 1/2" hammer drill
- 1/4" impact driver
- 2 batteries
- Model: DCK287D2
- UPC: 885911425520
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" x 1" torx bits
- Model: DWA1TX25IR30
Thanks to the free tool, that's the best we've seen and a combined savings of up to $139. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose from almost 20 items for your free tool.
- two 20V Max 5.0Ah XR batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: DCB205-2CK
- UPC: 885911495400
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Not available for shipping, but many stores have stock for pickup. (Stock varies by store. Use your ZIP at the merchant site to check for stock.)
- supports up to 1,000 lbs.
- Model: DWST11556
Shop the lowest prices of the year today. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- New deals will be added weekly.
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
The next best price we could find anywhere else is $49. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.99 delivery fee.
- 14 different types of bits
Save on over 1,900 tools from brands DeWalt, Husky, Milwaukee, Makita, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most items qualify for free shipping. However, select items incur shipping fees, but you can opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge these fees.
- Pictured is the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit for $279 ($597 off list).
Shop and save on drill bits from $10, tool storage as low as $10, power tools starting at $49, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
That's $72 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity and weight of silver bars elsewhere.
Update: It's now $283.70. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by APMEX via eBay.
- .999 fine silver
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by shopozzy via eBay
- You can buy two 100-packs at $42.65/100-pack or three at $41.75/100-pack
That's $53 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Perfume Empire via eBay
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- sine wave oscillation for faster grout removal
- fits all major brands without an adapter
- carbide
- Model: DWA4220
That's the best price we could find by $7 and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- Ace Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
- self-retracting guide sleeve
- magnetic drive guides hold 1" screwdriver bits
- molder fits inside handy carrying case
- self-retracting guide
- Model: DW2097CS
That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join), and drops in cart.
- S2 modified bits
- magnet bit tip holders holds 1" bit tips
- Model: DWAX100
Most stores charge $130 or more. Buy Now at Home Depot
- up to 800 MWO & 4500 RPM
- up to 45° bevel cut
- 1-9/16" cutting at 90°
- Model: DCS571B
