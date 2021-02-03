New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
$109 $139
free shipping
That's $30 under list, and the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Battery and charger are not included.
Features
- 3 LED lights w/ 20 second delay after trigger release
- anti-slip comfort grip
- Model: DCF880B
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion Drill Driver and Impact Driver Combo Kit
$157 $199
free shipping
It's $42 under list and the best price we could find by $32. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/4" Impact Driver
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/2" Compact Drill Driver
- 2 batteries, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCK240C2
Lowe's · 1 mo ago
Satori Desert Quartz Ledgestone 6" x 12" Natural Stone Quartz Wall Tile
$3 $5
pickup
It's 40% off. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Pick it up in store to save $79 on delivery.
Features
- covers 0.48 square feet
- indoor/outdoor tile can be used in damp or wet areas
- rectified edge treatment that does not require grout
- Model: 20-616
Lowe's · 2 days ago
Leisure Made Patio Furniture at Lowe's
40% off
Save on a variety of patio furniture sets, tables, chairs, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Pictured is the Leisure Made Draper 4-Piece Metal Frame Patio Conversation Set with Cushions for $779.40 (low by $218).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees.
Lowe's · 1 day ago
Freedom 2x4-Ft. Fretwork Decorative Screen Panel
$31 $37
pickup
You'd pay between $32 and $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- In Fretwork Black.
Features
- 1" x 48" x 2-foot
- Model: 73004786
Lowe's · 3 wks ago
Kobalt 1/4" and 1/2" Fixed Corded Router with Table
$129 $169
pickup
It's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Plus, it's available for store pickup for a last-minute gift. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $69 delivery fee.
Features
- 12A motor
- cast-aluminum base and motor housing
- rough and micro-fine depth adjustments
- Model: K11RTA-03
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
DeWalt ToughCase+ Medium Tool Box
$7 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay $3 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- connectable accessory storage system
- aids in easy removal of bits and customizable placement
- clear lid allows you to easily see contents at glance
- clip latch for secure closing
- Model: DWAN2190
- UPC: 885911641623
Amazon · 3 days ago
DeWalt 15-Piece Accessory Tool Kit
$25 $30
free shipping
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Direct torque technology
- Polished chrome vanadium finish
- Knurled control ring
- Hard stamped markings
- Model: DWMT73807
- UPC: 076174738070
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
DeWalt 33" Folding Portable Workbench
$69 $80
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Not available for shipping, but many stores have stock for pickup. (Stock varies by store. Use your ZIP at the merchant site to check for stock.)
Features
- supports up to 1,000 lbs.
- Model: DWST11556
Amazon · 6 days ago
DeWalt 4.5" Thin Cutting Wheel
$2
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Type 27.
Features
- measures 4" x 4" x 0.75"
- Model: DW8424
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|21%
|--
|$109
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$88 (exp 10 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register