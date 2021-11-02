It's a saving of $30 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 1 20V MAX 0.5" Compact Drill/Driver
- 1 20V MAX 0.25" Impact Driver
- 2 20V MAX Compact 1.5 Ah Li-Ion Batteries
- 1 20V MAX Charger
- 1 Carrying Case
- 1 15-Piece Rapid Load Drilling and Driving Set
- Model: DCK241C2
It's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 delivery fee.
- includes four storage cases
- Model: DWA110SETCCLW
That's $2 under our last mention and a $9 low today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by CPO Outlets via eBay
- able to cut up to 18GA material
- 360° swivel head
- compatible with most 18V to 20V impact drivers and drills
- connects via standard 1/4" hex shank
- Model: DWASHRIR
That's the best price we could find by $145. Buy Now at Amazon
- It ships within one to three weeks.
- Includes Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, Circular Saw & Light, 2 20-Volt MAX Batteries, 2.0Ah, Charger, and Tool Bag
- Model: DCK421D2
- UPC: 885911405201
You'd pay over $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- hardened steel body for increased durability
- Model: DW2542
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- flame control valve
- molded handle
- integrated self-lighting ignition
- Model: YSNPQ810CGA
Save on sanders, drills, saws, and more. 10 items are available. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $109 (low by $30).
That's a $16 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by CPO Outlets via Amazon.
- gear drive transmission
- includes AF-100 spool, auxiliary handle, & guard.
It's marked at 50% off. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 0.25", 3/8" and 0.5" drive ratchets, sockets, wrenches, drive tool accessories, and specialty bits
- Model: CMMT45311
That's $20 below our mention from September, matching Black Friday pricing last year, and the best price we could find now by $30. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- SAE and metric
- polished chrome
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- Model: CMMT99206
Save on inflatables, wreaths, trees, light strands, and decor. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Celebrations 8-Foot Santa Inflatable for $49.99 (low by $14).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on lanterns, lighting, plant pots, ornaments, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on lanterns, wrenches, work gloves, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (It's free to join.)
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- pivot holder, deep sockets, drill bits, & screwdriver bits
- pivot Holder (drive straight or in pivot mode)
- Model: DWMTCIR20
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- sine wave oscillation for faster grout removal
- fits all major brands without an adapter
- carbide
- Model: DWA4220
Save $23 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 16.5-lb. capacity
- removable dividers
- ball-bearing slides and heavy-duty metal latches and hinges
- Model: DWST17804
- UPC: 885432451701, 076174707069, 885565289707, 885442900688, 784497835344, 709317307511, 885661348018, 885162077806, 885674201379
