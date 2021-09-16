That's $30 less than most stores charge for the kit alone, before factoring in the $75 free work light (click 'add' in-cart.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- add your free work light in-cart
- 1 20V MAX 0.5" Compact Drill/Driver
- 1 20V MAX 0.25" Impact Driver
- 2 20V MAX Compact 1.5 Ah Li-Ion Batteries
- 1 20V MAX Charger
- 1 Carrying Case
- 1 15-Piece Rapid Load Drilling and Driving Set
- Model: DCK241C2
-
Published 17 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- for use with plastic, wood, and metal
- 2.31" flute length
- Model: DW1312
Add item to cart to bag a free DeWalt 12V 5/8" Circular Saw ($139 value). Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $79 delivery fee.
- includes cordless drill driver, cordless impact driver, 2 batteries, charger, belt clip, and kit bag
- Model: DCK221F2
- UPC: 885911631990
That's $6 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- full length 1/4" heat treated hex shank
- Model: DW1589
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- T-shank design
- cobalt steel
- Model: DW3795H
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- two 3-1/2" power bits
- three 1-3/4" nut drivers
- two insert bit holders
- 2" socket adapter
- 32 1" insert bits
- 10 2" power bits
- Model: A-98348
Save $20 off list price. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- converts an angle grinder into a metal-cutting chop saw
- heavy-duty cast iron base
- holds 4-1/2" & 5" angle grinders
- Model: 61454
Snag some great deals on the power tools you've wanted. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Makita 18V LXT Li-Ion Impact Driver (Tool Only) for $60.99 (low by $23).
Apply coupon code "AFFPB25" to get this price and save $15 off list. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- suitable for power backup during outage
- indicator green light on the flip lid
- weatherproofing foam
Bag a free tool set ($69.99 value) with the purchase of a Craftsman 26.5" 5-Drawer Tool Center. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Must add free item (2007146) to cart.
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 13 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Kurt S. Adler National Lampoon Christmas Vacation Incandescent Mini 10-Count 11-Foot Lights for $2.49 ($16 off).
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
At $15 off, this is the lowest price we found by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- made of heavy-duty foamed polypropylene
- measures 21.76" x 12.87" x 10.8"
- side grab carrying handle
- stacking latches
- Model: DWST08205
At $20 off, this is the lowest price we found by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes sockets, wrenches, hex keys and more
- 72-tooth gear system for high torque ratcheting
- SAE and metric sizes
- Model: DWMT73802
- UPC: 076174738025
Ace Rewards members save up to an extra $80 off select DeWalt tools, including saws, batteries, drills, sanders, and more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50 (from store), also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Random Orbit Sander for $109 for members.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|19%
|$140 (exp 8 mos ago)
|$170
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register