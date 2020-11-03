Most other stores charge $59 more. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
You must be a member to get this price (it's free to join.)
- 1 20V MAX 0.5" Compact Drill/Driver
- 1 20V MAX 0.25" Impact Driver
- 2 20V MAX Compact 1.5 Ah Li-Ion Batteries
- 1 20V MAX Charger
- 1 Carrying Case
- 1 15-Piece Rapid Load Drilling and Driving Set
- Model: DCK241C2
Published 41 min ago
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199.
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg.
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
That's the best price we could find by $50.
- up to 800 MWO & 4500 RPM
- Up to 45-degree bevel cut
- 1-9/16" cutting at 90 degrees
- Model: DCS571B
It's the best price we could find by $200.
- Impact Driver, Grinder, Oscillating Tool, and Light
- Includes 20-Volt Hammer Drill, Orbital Sander and Circular Saw
- 2 x 2.0 Ah Batteries and one 4.0 Ah Battery
- Model: DCKTS781D2M1
With prices from around $4, save on over 70,000 items and includes brands such as DeWalt, Smith & Wesson, Craftsman, Makita, and more.
- pictured is the Bostitch 18 Gauge Brad Nails 1,000-Count Box for $5.98 ($5 low)
It's $17 off and the best price we could find.
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
That's $130 off and the best price we could find.
- The product ships with all relevant accessories.
- extended table support piece
- 16" extruded aluminum rail
- tilting bevel table for 22.5 and 45 bevel cuts
- Model: R4021
- UPC: 648846068688
Save up to 50% on Rigid 18V power tools. Plus, get a free battery with purchase.
Holiday clearance sales usually start after the holidays, but Ace Hardware wants to give you those deals now. Save on yard decorations, trees, lights, garland, and more.
Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
With prices from under a buck, save on Christmas decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more.
Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured is the Gemmy Lightshow LED White Christmas Light Projector for $5.99 ($9 off).
Save on tool cabinets, grill accessories, seasonal decor, and more.
Ace Rewards members score free delivery on $50 orders at participating locations. Not a member? (It's free to join.) Otherwise opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping fees.
Get ready for the Christmas spirit we all need in our homes with this sale of over 400 items, with prices starting from under a buck. It includes lighting, Christmas trees, wreaths, decor, and more.
Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured are the Celebrations LED G50 Globe Multi-color 10-Count String Lights for $1.99 ($10 off).
That's the best price we've seen and a low now by $10.
It's available for pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- It features a carry handle, removable cups and anti-rust metal latches.
- Model: DWST14825
Save on almost 100 items, with prices from $69.
- Members bag extra discounts on many items. Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V 0.5" Brushed Cordless Compact Drill/Driver Kit for $119.99 for members ($30 off).
It's the best price we could find by $6.
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
That's the best price we could find by $6.
Opt for store pickup to dodge the $4 shipping fee.
- S2 modified bits
- magnet bit tip holders holds 1" bit tips
- Model: DWAX100
