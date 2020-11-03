New
Ace Hardware · 41 mins ago
DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless 2-Tool Compact Drill and Impact Driver Kit
$140 $210
free shipping

Most other stores charge $59 more. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • You must be a member to get this price (it's free to join.)
Features
  • 1 20V MAX 0.5" Compact Drill/Driver
  • 1 20V MAX 0.25" Impact Driver
  • 2 20V MAX Compact 1.5 Ah Li-Ion Batteries
  • 1 20V MAX Charger
  • 1 Carrying Case
  • 1 15-Piece Rapid Load Drilling and Driving Set
  • Model: DCK241C2
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools Ace Hardware DeWalt
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Ace Hardware 33% -- $140 Buy Now