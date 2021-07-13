DeWalt 20V MAX 5" Brushless Cordless Orbital Sander for $99
New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
DeWalt 20V MAX 5" Brushless Cordless Orbital Sander
$99 $199
free shipping

That's a low by at least $6. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • Brushless motor
  • Variable speed control from 8,000 and 12,000-OPM
  • Low profile height
  • Replaceable 8-hole hook-and-loop sanding pad
  • Texturized rubber over mold grip
  • Carrying bag and dust bag
  • Model: DCW210D1
  • UPC: 885911620901
Details
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 50% -- $99 Buy Now
Amazon 25% $115 (exp 1 wk ago) $149 Check Price
Walmart 4% $264 (exp 1 mo ago) $190 Check Price