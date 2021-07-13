DeWalt 20V MAX 5" Brushless Cordless Orbital Sander for $99

That's a low by at least $6. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Brushless motor
- Variable speed control from 8,000 and 12,000-OPM
- Low profile height
- Replaceable 8-hole hook-and-loop sanding pad
- Texturized rubber over mold grip
- Carrying bag and dust bag
- Model: DCW210D1
- UPC: 885911620901
You'd pay over $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- hardened steel body for increased durability
- Model: DW2542
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-pieces and magnet tough case
- 2 high strength magnets
- built-in hooks
- impact resistant material
- Model: DWMTC15
- UPC: 823019866302, 754262111522, 885911218504, 074994352674, 885911216906
That's the best shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4.5" x 1/8" x 7/8"
- C24R grit
- 13,300 max RPM
- Model: DW4528
That's a low by at least $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/4" Impact Driver
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/2" Compact Drill Driver
- 2 batteries, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCK240C2
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on a range of power tools and a shop fan. Shop Now at Amazon
- DeWalt 20V MAX XR Oscillating Multi-Tool (Tool Only) pictured for $99 ($42 off).
You can choose from 16 different options for your free bonus tool. Depending on which you pick, that's a savings of up to $59. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Click on the "Free Gift with Purchase" banner to see the selection of bonus tools. Click "Select This Item" for your choice, and then click the "Add Both to Cart" button to get this deal.
- batteries are compatible with over 225 Ryobi One+ 18V tools
- engineered to perform in extreme weather temperatures
- impact-resistant
- integrated LED fuel gauge
- Model: PSK006
That's $10 under our January mention, $70 off, and the best we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Perfect Combo Kit for all your DIY and professional needs
- Includes: 4 Tools, 2 Batteries, Charger, Bag, and Accessories
- Compatible with all batteries in the RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ System
- Batteries: Easily snaps into place and detaches with quick-release easy-access latches
- Charger: Compatible with RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Model: P1818
- UPC: 033287186242
Save on over 24,000 items including cabinet knobs from 79 cents, planters from a buck, decor from $2, bags of mulch from $3, pool supplies from 4, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free. (Store pickup may also be available).
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Lowe's
- reinforced metal telescopic handle
- 4 storage compartments
- single front pull-up latch
- 88-lb. load capacity
- heavy-duty wheels
- ball-bearing slides
- Model: CMST20880
Save on refrigerators, washers, dryers, ranges, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- extra $150 off $1,499 - $1,998.99
- extra $300 off $1,999 - $2,498.99
- extra $500 off $2,499 - $4,999.99
- extra $750 off $5,000 or more
- Eligible items are marked with a green "Buy more, save more" banner. Discount applies in cart.
It's $81 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Availability may be limited by ZIP.
- lid-mounted temperature gauge
- side shelves are Gear Trax enabled
- removable porcelain-coated grease pan
- includes a cup holder & bottle opener accessory
- Model: 463449021
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- connectable case
- CNC-machined bit tip
- patented bit-bar design
- magnetic screw lock sleeve
- Model: DWA2T40IR
- UPC: 885911344821
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- connectable accessory storage system
- clear lid
- clip latch
- Model: DWAN2190
- UPC: 885911641623
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by TheTechGroup via Amazon.
- head rotates 120°
- 110 lumens output
- built-in hook for hands free use
- Model: DCL040
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- stacking latches
- side grab carrying handle
- measures 21.76" x 12.87" x 10.8"
- made of heavy-duty foamed Polypropylene
- Model: DWST08205
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Orbital sander with brushless motor provides runtime and efficiency to get the job done
- Variable-speed control of the hand sander from 8,000 to 12,000 OPM to match the speed to the application.
- Low-profile height of the power sander allows user to get close to work surface for precise sanding.
- Replaceable 8-hole hook-and-loop sanding pad (DWE64233) for quick, easy paper changing
- Dust-sealed switch to protect against dust ingestion for long switch life.
- Texturized rubber overmold grip for comfortable sanding
- One-handed locking dust bag
- Dust port is designed to fit directly to the DWV010 or DWV012 dust collectors (sold separately)
- To attach dust port to other vacuum systems with 1-1/4-inch hoses, use DWV9000 Universal Quick Connector (sold separately).
- PSA replacement pad available as service part number N373679 (sold separately)
- Model: DCW210D1
- UPC: 885911620901
It's $9 under list price.
