DeWalt 20V MAX 5.0Ah Li-Ion Brushless String Trimmer for $159 in-cart
eBay
DeWalt 20V MAX 5.0Ah Li-Ion Brushless String Trimmer
$159 in-cart $250
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $31.

  • Sold by CPO Outlets via eBay.
Features
  • auxiliary handle and guard
  • 0.08" line pre-wound in spool
  • Model: DCST920P1
