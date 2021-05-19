DeWalt 20V MAX 5.0Ah Li-Ion Brushless String Trimmer for $159 in-cart

That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Outlets via eBay.
- auxiliary handle and guard
- 0.08" line pre-wound in spool
- Model: DCST920P1
Published 33 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-pieces and magnet tough case
- 2 high strength magnets
- built-in hooks
- impact resistant material
- Model: DWMTC15
- UPC: 823019866302, 754262111522, 885911218504, 074994352674, 885911216906
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Visit the product page to view full list of compatible models.
- each one measures 6.5" x 4.5"
- 2 stops (one on each side of the blade)
- Model: DW7084
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- sine wave oscillation for faster grout removal
- fits all major brands without an adapter
- carbide
- Model: DWA4220
That's the lowest price we could find by $52. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Cruise Line via Amazon.
- This item is expected back in stock on May 23, 2021, but can currently be ordered at this price.
- compatible with DEWALT 20 volt MAX tools
- no memory; less self-discharge
- 20V max battery voltage
- Model: DCB205
- UPC: 787721477471, 885911362801, 696498590255, 746297283213, 700735728360
That's $10 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tool Daily via Amazon.
- 1/4" quick connector
- 5 different tips
- 1L capacity
Save on drills, drivers, saws, rotary tools, and more. Plus, get a free battery and charger with your purchase. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Bosch 18V Cordless Circular Saw w/ Battery & Charger for $119 (low by $109).
Coupon code "CZISTPYV" drops it to $50 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in D900.
- Sold by BOSHUNE via Amazon.
- includes 20V 2.0Ah Lithium battery, charger, wrench, & screwdriver
- variable speed trigger
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
Save on speakers and headphones. Plus, they drop an extra 15% off in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurb items covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $126.65 in cart (low by $22)
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
OtterBox charges around $50 for many of these cases (the pictured case has a $55 list price), so you're saving up to 90% on hundreds of styles. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- Add three items to your cart to get an extra 5% off your order.
- Many of these are certified refurbs, and come with a 2-year Allstate warranty. Warranty information is on the product pages in any case.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb OtterBox Symmetry Case for iPhone X/XS in Love Triangle for $7.95 ($2 less than new).
That's $39 less than the best price we could find on Amazon. Buy Now
- This item is temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available.
- 3 speeds
- dual-grip variable-speed trigger
- built-in light
- Model: DCS356C1
- UPC: 885911694742
That's a savings of $4 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Direct torque technology
- Polished chrome vanadium finish
- Knurled control ring
- Hard stamped markings
- Model: DWMT73807
- UPC: 076174738070
That's $6 less than the best price we could find in-store locally. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4.5" HiPerf MAS blade
- Model: DW4725
- UPC: 028877328812, 617237997548, 028877328881
That's the best shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- connectable accessory storage system
- aids in easy removal of bits and customizable placement
- clear lid allows you to easily see contents at glance
- clip latch for secure closing
- Model: DWAN2190
- UPC: 885911641623
