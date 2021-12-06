You'd pay $129 elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 3 LED lights
- 1/4" hex chuck
- Model: DCF885B
- UPC: 885911249225, 013317065280, 013317011843, 043918090305
-
Expires in 18 hr
Published 39 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's half the next best price we could find for these sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- This combo deal is currently on backorder but can still be purchased at this price today.
- Router features: speeds from 16,000 to 25,500 rpm, depth adjustment, and dual LED lights
- Starter kit features: two 20V MAX 5.0Ah XR batteries, carry bag, charger
That's $2 under our last mention and a $9 low today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by CPO Outlets via eBay
- able to cut up to 18GA material
- 360° swivel head
- compatible with most 18V to 20V impact drivers and drills
- connects via standard 1/4" hex shank
- Model: DWASHRIR
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for pickup to avoid shipping fees (vary by ZIP) or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more (if you're an Ace Rewards member; it's free to sign up).
- S2 modified bits
- magnet bit tip holders holds 1" bit tips
- Model: DWAX100
- UPC: 885911294119, 754262221634, 787721725954, 785533637779
That's $100 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/2" drill/driver
- brushless 1/4" impact driver
- brushless oscillating multi-tool
- brushless 5" random orbital sander
- LED flashlight
- charger & 2 batteries
- soft case
- Model: DCKSS521D2
Take half off with coupon code "O4VGWOMJ". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xinjidaichuang via Amazon.
- 24 screwdriver bit heads and 1 shaft
- magnetic box
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- This is the tool only. Battery/charger not included.
- LED light sight
- tool-free depth adjustment
- includes collet wrench
- Model: P601
Receive a free tool or battery with purchase of power tools from brands such as DeWalt, Craftsman, Milwaukee, and more. The free item adds a savings value of up to $199 to your order. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Each item is eligible for a different, pre-determined freebie; you can't choose one specifically
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20V Max Power Tool 2-Pack Lithium Battery Kit w/ free tool for $199 (low by at least $129)
You'd pay $6 more via eBay. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- Corrosion resistant black oxide coating
- 135 degree split point tip
- Model: 48-89-1561
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
It's 50% off and the best price we've seen. Other sizes can be found in the carousel of "Similar Items" above the product. Buy Now at Lowe's
That's a shipped low by more than $100. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes variety of drill bits, spade bits, and MAXFIT bits
- connectable ToughCase+ system case
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
That's a $9 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- rear clip and belt loop
- ballistic poly fabric
- Model: DG5103
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|34%
|--
|$84
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$110 (exp 4 wks ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register