- DCD791 20V max XR compact brushless 1/2" drill/driver
- DCF887 20V max XR compact brushless 1/4" impact driver
- 2 20V max Li-ion battery packs and 1 charger
- contractor bag and 2 belt hooks
- Model: DCK283D2
- UPC: 885911425360
Published 54 min ago
- 1/2" hammer drill
- 1/4" impact driver
- two 20V Max XR Li-Ion battery packs
- fast charger
- contractor bag
- Model: DCK299M2
- UPC: 885911445726
- 3/8" FD09Z Driver-Drill with 2-speeds
- DT03Z impact Driver with variable speed
- built-in LED light
- includes 2 lithium-ion batteries
- Model: CT232
- UPC: 088381874113
- part of the V20 cordless system
- includes CMCS500 circular saw, CMCF800 Impact Driver, CMCL020 Task Light, Lithium Ion Charger, CMCD700 Drill/Driver, & two 2.0AH Lithium Ion batteries
- Model: CMCK401D2
- UPC: 885911606165
- includes 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" bi-material 72-tooth ratchets with sockets and accessories
- 3 drawer tool box
- Model: CMMT45302
- change quickly betweek drilling and driving
- black oxide split-point drill bit
- Model: DW2701
- 30 bits and 1 bit tip holder
- adjustable belt clip
- Model: DWAX200
- UPC: 885911298124, 720698250012, 745332030980
- connectable case
- CNC-machined bit tip
- patented bit-bar design
- magnetic screw lock sleeve
- Model: DWA2T40IR
- UPC: 885911344821
- Brushless motor of cordless drill combo kit delivers up to 57% more runtime over brushed
- XR Lithium Ion batteries with fuel gauge in cordless tools combo kit provide 33% more capacity over standard packs
- DCD791 20V max 1/2-inch Drill/Driver in the drill/ impact driver combo kit has a compact (6.9-inch front to back) and lightweight (3.4 lbs.) design to fit into tight areas
- DCF887 20V max 1/4-inch Impact Driver has a compact (5.3-inch front to back) design to fit into tight areas
- DCD791 features a 3-mode LED with 20-minute trigger release delay in Spotlight Mode, providing increased visibility in dark or confined spaces
- DCF887 features 3 LEDs imbedded in front of tool with 20-second trigger release delay providing increased visibility in dark or confined spaces
