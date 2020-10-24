That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- each battery features up to 180 watt hours
- Model: DCB6092
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
Choose from over 50 items. Spend $499 and save $175, spend $349 and save $90 or spend $199 and save $30. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most items score free shipping, but those that don't can be picked up in the store.
- Add your item to the cart to see the discounted price.
- Limits may apply.
It's at least $138 more via third-party eBay sellers. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Impact Driver, Grinder, Oscillating Tool, and Light
- Includes 20-Volt Hammer Drill, Orbital Sander and Circular Saw
- 2 x 2.0 Ah Batteries and one 4.0 Ah Battery
- Model: DCKTS781D2M1
- UPC: 885911705417
That's $31 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay in like new condition.
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
- includes battery and charger
- variable-speed and reversing control
- front mounted LED
- Model: DCF682N1
The discount below applies in cart on an assortment of around 60 Ryobi power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $15 off $149
- $30 off $199
- $50 off $249 or more
- Most of these items get free shipping, but for those that don't, opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges.
That's at least $7 less than we could find elsewhere and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
With prices from around $4, save on over 70,000 items and includes brands such as DeWalt, Smith & Wesson, Craftsman, Makita, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Purchase an eligible power tool from Milwaukee, Makita, RYOBI, or RIDGID and receive a free tool or battery. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Navigate by the offers in the left-hand column to filter by brand.
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $80, speakers from $85, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These item are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
That's a $33 savings. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black
- Sold by Joe's New Balance Outlet via eBay.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
It's $70 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 variable speeds
- 1/2" ratcheting chuck
- 16 position adjustable torque control drill driver, 2 20-volt MAX 1.3 Ah li-ion battery packs, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCD771C2
It's $11 under what you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
- universal fitment for use on all major brands
- no adapter required
- variety set of blades
- Model: DWA4216
- UPC: 885911318969
You'd pay around $20 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Pivot holder for tight spaces
- Magnet bit tip holders holds 1" bit tips
- 1/4" shank fits in drills and impact drivers
- Model: DWPVTC14
