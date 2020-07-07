New
eBay · 36 mins ago
Refurb DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Li-ion Cordless 1/2" Drill Driver Kit
$85 $159
free shipping

Use code "PLUS20" to get this price. That's $14 under what you'd pay for a new one at Home Depot, although most stores charge $159. It's also the lowest price we've seen for this kit in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIPoutlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIPoutlet warranty applies.
Features
  • LED foot light
  • variable speed trigger
  • brushless motor
  • storage bag
  • Model: DCD708C2
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PLUS20"
  • Expires 7/7/2020
    Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay DeWalt
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Home Depot · 3 wks ago
DeWalt 20V 1/2" Cordless Drill Driver Kit
$99 $159
pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $7.

Update: It's only available for in-store pickup. Buy Now at Home Depot

Features
  • LED foot light
  • variable speed trigger
  • brushless motor
  • storage bag
  • Model: DCD708C2
↑ less
Buy Now

Expired Offers

expired
Amazon · 5 mos ago
DeWalt 20V 1/2" Cordless Drill Driver Kit
$99 $159
free shipping

That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • LED foot light
  • variable speed trigger
  • brushless motor
  • storage bag
  • Model: DCD708C2
↑ less
Buy Now