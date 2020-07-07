Use code "PLUS20" to get this price. That's $14 under what you'd pay for a new one at Home Depot, although most stores charge $159. It's also the lowest price we've seen for this kit in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIPoutlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIPoutlet warranty applies.
- LED foot light
- variable speed trigger
- brushless motor
- storage bag
- Model: DCD708C2
That's nearly 50% off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- It's available for in-store pickup only (or truck delivery for $79).
- 1/2" drill/driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- LED work light
- reciprocating saw
- oscillating multi-tool
- grinder
- 2 batteries & charger
- Model: DCKSS721D2
It's $701 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Impact Driver, Grinder, Oscillating Tool, and Light
- Includes 20-Volt Hammer Drill, Orbital Sander and Circular Saw
- 2 x 2.0 Ah Batteries and one 4.0 Ah Battery
- Model: DCKTS781D2M1
You'll pay at least $5 more at any of other major retailers. Buy Now at Amazon
- for use with 1/4" hex shank accessories
- Model: DWARA120
It's $130 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 truck delivery fee.
- Stock may vary by ZIP code.
- 1/2" drill/driver
- brushless 1/4" impact driver
- brushless oscillating multi-tool
- brushless 5" random orbital sander
- LED flashlight
- charger & 2 batteries
- soft case
- Model: DCKSS521D2
Add at least two of the same brand, like Milwaukee, DeWalt, or Makita outdoor power tools, to cart to get this deal. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $50 off 2 select tools.
- $100 off 3 select tools.
Save on drills, drivers, wrench sets, and more. Shop Now at Sears
- For orders less than $59, shipping adds $4.49. Bulk shipping charges may apply however. Store pickup may also be available.
Shop garden tools, power tools, bit sets, and more from $13 after savings. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders of $45 or more. (Many items under $45 also receive free shipping.)
There's a wide range of already-discounted tools available in this promotion, including jig saws, circular saws, and grinders, which are marked at up to 53% off. Shop Now at Home Depot
Apply code "PLUS20" to save on home and garden, tech, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on new, refurb, and open-box headphones (starting from $49.95), speakers (starting from $74.95), and soundbars (starting from $144.95). Shop Now at eBay
- Refurbished items carry a 1-year Bose warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save yourself some extra cash by opting for these certified refurbished headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These items include a 1-year Bose warranty.
At time of publishing this sale has no fewer than three Google phones in its first two rows, but the fact remains: it also contains great savings on new, refurb, and open-box MacBooks, iPhones, AirPods, and iPads. Shop Now at eBay
- Proof!
- Warranties for the refurbished and open-box items will vary by seller.
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Multi-colored.
- distortion free lens
- wrap-around frame
- scratch-resistant
- Model: DPG54-1D
That's $9 less than Walmart's best price today. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock on June 27
- Sold by BHP Safety Products via Amazon
- 99.9% UVA/UVB protection
- meets ANSI Z87.1+ standards
- Model: DPG82-11
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $4 shipping fee.
- S2 modified bits
- magnet bit tip holders holds 1" bit tips
- Model: DWAX100
Most sellers charge over $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- magnetic drive guides hold 1" screwdriver bits to drive screws in a variety of materials
- Model: DW2097CS
That's the lowest price we could find by $7.
That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
