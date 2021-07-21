DeWalt 2-Tool 20-Volt Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit for $159

That's $32 under the best price we could find for the two tools separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Drill
- Impact driver
- 2 batteries
- Carry bag
- Battery recharger
- Model: DCKSS276C2BB
-
Expires 7/31/2021
Published 30 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's a savings of $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-pieces and magnet tough case
- 2 high strength magnets
- built-in hooks
- impact resistant material
- Model: DWMTC15
- UPC: 823019866302, 754262111522, 885911218504, 074994352674, 885911216906
That's $6 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- full length 1/4" heat treated hex shank
- Model: DW1589
You'd pay over $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- hardened steel body for increased durability
- Model: DW2542
That's a low by at least $6. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Brushless motor
- Variable speed control from 8,000 and 12,000-OPM
- Low profile height
- Replaceable 8-hole hook-and-loop sanding pad
- Texturized rubber over mold grip
- Carrying bag and dust bag
- Model: DCW210D1
- UPC: 885911620901
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on a range of power tools and a shop fan. Shop Now at Amazon
- DeWalt 20V MAX XR Oscillating Multi-Tool (Tool Only) pictured for $93 ($46 off).
That's $10 under our January mention, $70 off, and the best we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Perfect Combo Kit for all your DIY and professional needs
- Includes: 4 Tools, 2 Batteries, Charger, Bag, and Accessories
- Compatible with all batteries in the RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ System
- Batteries: Easily snaps into place and detaches with quick-release easy-access latches
- Charger: Compatible with RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Model: P1818
- UPC: 033287186242
You can choose from 16 different options for your free bonus tool. Depending on which you pick, that's a savings of up to $59. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Click on the "Free Gift with Purchase" banner to see the selection of bonus tools. Click "Select This Item" for your choice, and then click the "Add Both to Cart" button to get this deal.
- batteries are compatible with over 225 Ryobi One+ 18V tools
- engineered to perform in extreme weather temperatures
- impact-resistant
- integrated LED fuel gauge
- Model: PSK006
Shop over 700 lighting and decor items, prices start $15. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Harbor Breeze Fairwind 60" Galvanized LED Ceiling Fan for $155.98 ($39 off).
Shop plants from $2.50, insect repellent from
$4.28 $2.58, lighting from $14.98, weed killer from $9.48 $7.48, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Lowe's
- reinforced metal telescopic handle
- 4 storage compartments
- single front pull-up latch
- 88-lb. load capacity
- heavy-duty wheels
- ball-bearing slides
- Model: CMST20880
It's $81 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Availability may be limited by ZIP.
- lid-mounted temperature gauge
- side shelves are Gear Trax enabled
- removable porcelain-coated grease pan
- includes a cup holder & bottle opener accessory
- Model: 463449021
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- knurled control ring
- DirectTorque technology
- polished chrome vanadium finish
- removable power tools accessory case
- Model: DWMT73801
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- connectable case
- CNC-machined bit tip
- patented bit-bar design
- magnetic screw lock sleeve
- Model: DWA2T40IR
- UPC: 885911344821
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- connectable accessory storage system
- clear lid
- clip latch
- Model: DWAN2190
- UPC: 885911641623
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- stacking latches
- side grab carrying handle
- measures 21.76" x 12.87" x 10.8"
- made of heavy-duty foamed Polypropylene
- Model: DWST08205
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|36%
|$169 (exp 1 yr ago)
|$159
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register