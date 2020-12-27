That's at least $89 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- stainless steel miter detent plate with 14 positive stops
- sliding fence supports 5.5" vertical base
- 12" blade
- bevels 0-48° to the left and up to 0-3° to the right
- Model: DWS715
It's $60 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- horizontal handle
- weighs just 24.2-lbs.
- up to 45° bevel range
- up to 52° miter range
- Model: C10FCGM
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Lowe's
- foldable head
- support base
- adjustable front mounted laser guide
- 4,500 RPM motor
- Model: CMXEMAR120
That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Metabo was formerly Hitachi Power Tools.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $79 truck delivery fee.
- can be used corded via the MultiVolt AC adapter (sold separately)
- 36V miter saw
- 4 AH battery and charger
- Model: C3610DRAQAM
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- minimizes drops
- reduces wobbles & breakage
- FlexTorq allows bits to flex up to 15 degrees
- 10x magnetic screw lock system
- Model: DWA2T40IR
That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
It's $11 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
It's $31 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Power and durability: 15 amp, 4,000 Rpm motor
- Miter detent plate improves productivity and ensures cutting accuracy: Adjustable stainless steel miter detent plate with 14 positive stops
- Miter dentent override that allows you to override the miter stops and adjust to the desired setting without the saw slipping into the Miter detents. Arbor size is 5/8 inches
- Tall sliding fences that support crown molding up to 5 1/4 inch nested and base molding up to 6 1/2 inch vertically against the fence while easily sliding out of the way for bevel cuts
- Cross cut capacity up to 2x8 inch dimensional lumber at 90 and a 2x6 inch dimensional lumber at 45
- Machined base fence support maintains fence perpendicularity with blade for cutting accuracy
- Bevels to the left up to 48 and to the right up to 3, with positive stops at 0, 45 and 33.9 for cutting crown molding laying flat with 4 hardened steel bevel stops at 0, 33.9, 45 and 48 that delivers versatility at most common bevel angles
- Includes a carbide blade, dust bag, blade wrench, vertical clamp and comfortable side handles in the base
- Model: DWS715
