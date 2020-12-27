New
Certified Refurb DeWalt 15-Amp Corded 12" Compound Single Bevel Miter Saw
$160 $299
That's at least $89 less than you'd pay for a new one.

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • stainless steel miter detent plate with 14 positive stops
  • sliding fence supports 5.5" vertical base
  • 12" blade
  • bevels 0-48° to the left and up to 0-3° to the right
  • Model: DWS715
Amazon · 2 days ago
DeWalt 15-Amp Corded 12" Compound Single Bevel Miter Saw
$268 $299

It's $31 under list price.

  • Power and durability: 15 amp, 4,000 Rpm motor
  • Miter detent plate improves productivity and ensures cutting accuracy: Adjustable stainless steel miter detent plate with 14 positive stops
  • Miter dentent override that allows you to override the miter stops and adjust to the desired setting without the saw slipping into the Miter detents. Arbor size is 5/8 inches
  • Tall sliding fences that support crown molding up to 5 1/4 inch nested and base molding up to 6 1/2 inch vertically against the fence while easily sliding out of the way for bevel cuts
  • Cross cut capacity up to 2x8 inch dimensional lumber at 90 and a 2x6 inch dimensional lumber at 45
  • Machined base fence support maintains fence perpendicularity with blade for cutting accuracy
  • Bevels to the left up to 48 and to the right up to 3, with positive stops at 0, 45 and 33.9 for cutting crown molding laying flat with 4 hardened steel bevel stops at 0, 33.9, 45 and 48 that delivers versatility at most common bevel angles
  • Includes a carbide blade, dust bag, blade wrench, vertical clamp and comfortable side handles in the base
  • Model: DWS715

Verified: 12/27/2020 · Save $31.01 off list

eBay 46% -- $160 Buy Now
Amazon 10% $199 (exp 2 days ago) $268 Check Price
Ace Hardware   $210 (exp 3 mos ago) -- Check Price
Walmart   $331 (exp 1 wk ago) -- Check Price