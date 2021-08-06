DeWalt 15A 7-1/4" Corded Circular Saw for $100 w/ Ace Rewards

That's a savings of $29 off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members, who also get free shipping on orders of 450 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- 9ft cord
- up to 5200 rpm speed
- Model: DWE575
- UPC: 885911269209, 785479547637
-
Published 21 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's $55 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Toolup via eBay.
- A 2-year warranty applies.
- up to 800 MWO & 4500 RPM
- up to 45° bevel cut
- 1-9/16" cutting at 90°
- Model: DCS571B
That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 4000 rpm
- charger not included
- 8T blade and hex wrench
- Model: CMCS500B
Donate $5 to Ace Hardware's Children's Miracle Network Hospital fund, and you'll get a Special Edition Ace Hardware 5-Gallon Blue Bucket™ – you'll then get 20% off all the regular-price items you can fit into the bucket. (Spending over $25 means your savings will exceed your $5 donation.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The bucket-centric nature of this promotion means it's only available in Ace Hardware stores.
- Some exclusions apply.
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on a selection of power tools including drills, compound miter saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Eligible items are marked.
- This offer is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max 6.5" Cordless Circular Saw for $99.99 after rewards ($20 off).
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- connectable case
- CNC-machined bit tip
- patented bit-bar design
- magnetic screw lock sleeve
- Model: DWA2T40IR
- UPC: 885911344821
That's a savings of $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-pieces and magnet tough case
- 2 high strength magnets
- built-in hooks
- impact resistant material
- Model: DWMTC15
- UPC: 823019866302, 754262111522, 885911218504, 074994352674, 885911216906
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- connectable accessory storage system
- clear lid
- clip latch
- Model: DWAN2190
- UPC: 885911641623
You'd pay over $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- hardened steel body for increased durability
- Model: DW2542
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|22%
|--
|$100
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$113 (exp 1 wk ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register