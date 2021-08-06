DeWalt 15A 7-1/4" Corded Circular Saw for $100 w/ Ace Rewards
Ace Hardware · 21 mins ago
DeWalt 15A 7-1/4" Corded Circular Saw
$100 w/ Ace Rewards $129
free shipping

That's a savings of $29 off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members, who also get free shipping on orders of 450 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Features
  • 9ft cord
  • up to 5200 rpm speed
  • Model: DWE575
  • UPC: 885911269209, 785479547637
