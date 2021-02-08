Coupon code "PREZDAY20" drops the price, leaving it $93 under the best deal we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- drives over 10 nails per second
- sequential/bump firing modes
- 70 to 120 PSI operating pressure
- Model: DW45RN
Save on a selection of 18 items, with prices from $60. Shop Now at eBay
- Coupon code"PREZDAY20" nabs the extra 20% off.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- These are certified refurb items all covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished DeWalt 16 Ga. Wide Crown Lathing Stapler for $119.99 (low by $149 for new model).
Shop a range of power tools and accessories from $18 after savings. Shop Now at The Tool Nut
- Pictured is the Dewalt 20V MAX XR Brushless Compact Drill / Driver & Impact Driver Combo Kit for $229 (low by $20).
- Shipping adds $8 or is free with orders over $99.
That's $30 under list, and the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Battery and charger are not included.
- 3 LED lights w/ 20 second delay after trigger release
- anti-slip comfort grip
- Model: DCF880B
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8 sockets and 2 adapters
- pivoting organization pins
- Model: DW22812
That's a widely matched price, but it's $13 off and a great deal. Buy Now at Amazon
- extended torsion zone
- impact rated
- high visibility sleeves
- single sided
- Model: ITPH2205
It's a buck under our mention from July and the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes bits and sockets for drilling, driving, and fastening
- Model: B-49373
That's an all-time low and the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with most power tool brands
- dagger blade
- depth gauges
- piercing tips
- shaver notches
- Model: IBOA800-1
Apply coupon code "LZP3XZVA" for a savings of $107. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue or Green.
- Sold by Miyoeris via Amazon.
- 2.6gpm
- 1,900-watt
- 4 nozzles
- soap bottle
- 20-ft. hose
- 33-ft. power cord
- Total Stop System
You'd pay $8 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Medium Grey Heather/ Black.
- Discount applies in cart.
Apply coupon code "PREZDAY20" to save an extra 20% on certified refurbished headphones, monitors, laptops, and more. It's the best general discount we've seen at eBay so far this year. Shop Now at eBay
- A $150 maximum discount applies. It can also be used only once per account.
Most sellers charge $60 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
You'd pay over $107 more for a variation of this combo elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay.
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
You'd pay $3 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- connectable accessory storage system
- aids in easy removal of bits and customizable placement
- clear lid allows you to easily see contents at glance
- clip latch for secure closing
- Model: DWAN2190
- UPC: 885911641623
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Direct torque technology
- Polished chrome vanadium finish
- Knurled control ring
- Hard stamped markings
- Model: DWMT73807
- UPC: 076174738070
It's $10 less than last week's mention and a current low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Minimizes drops
- Reduces wobbles & breakage
- FlexTorq allows bits to flex up to 15 degrees
- 10x magnetic screw lock system
- Minimizes drops and reduces wobbling
- Reduces breakage and longer life
- Model: DWA2T40IR
- UPC: 885911344821
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8 combination wrenches in 1/4, 5/16, 3/8, 7/16, 1/2, 9/16, 5/8, 11/16 sizes
- Model: DWMT73809
- UPC: 745332618638, 076174738094
