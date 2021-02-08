New
eBay · 41 mins ago
Certified Refurb DeWalt 15° 1.75" Pneumatic Coil Roofing Nailer
$156 $195
free shipping

Coupon code "PREZDAY20" drops the price, leaving it $93 under the best deal we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • drives over 10 nails per second
  • sequential/bump firing modes
  • 70 to 120 PSI operating pressure
  • Model: DW45RN
  • Code "PREZDAY20"
  • Expires 2/16/2021
