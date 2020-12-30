That's $25 under our November mention of this certified refurb, and $50 less than you'd pay for a new one at most other stores. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 12V MAX Cordless Lithium-Ion 3/8 in. Chuck Drill Driver
- DCD710S2R 12V MAX Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/4 in. Hex Chuck Impact Driver
- DCF815S2R (2) 12V MAX Lithium-Ion Batteries
- DCB120 Contractor Bag
- Model: DCD710S2
Published 23 min ago
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by We Are Tools via eBay.
- variable speed up to 2,900 rpm
- up to 1,460 in. lbs. of torque
- all-metal gear housing
- LED worklight
- Model: XDT11Z
That's $54 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- Reliable impact driver design features a performance-optimized 18V motor providing high-torque, speed and control
- Professional power transmission delivers up to 1, 400 in. -Ibs. of max torque, 0-3, 600 no-load impacts per minute and 0-2, 800 RPM
- Hammer-and-anvil system maximizes impact performance, concentrating torque to the tool, not to the user
- Compact Impactor design features a head length of just 5. 9 in. and a weight of only 2. 3 lbs. (Tool only, not including battery)
- Combo kit comes with one 18V 2. 0 Ah slim pack battery and an 18V charger
- Voltage: 18.0
- Model: GDR18V-1400B12
- UPC: 000346642100
That's the best price we could find on a refurb by $26. Buy Now at eBay
- Get this price via coupon code "PWRTL15".
- This is a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay
- Up to 2,500 RPM and 650 in/lbs of torque
- LED light
- 1/2" metal chuck
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 120 minutes of steam
- proofs bread
- 47-oz water reservoir
- includes wire rack, baking pan, broiling rack, crumb tray, and drip tray
- Model: CSO-300
Score a pair of shoes for as low as $20 in this sale, which features nearly 100 items. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's Gel Quantum 90 Shoes for $29.95 (low by $10).
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
It's $27 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold via MHCorp via eBay.
- 17.5 lbs
- 3 wide HDPE rollers and durable nylon belt for quiet and consistent drive
- Model: USAA0-046RD0141
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- minimizes drops
- reduces wobbles & breakage
- FlexTorq allows bits to flex up to 15 degrees
- 10x magnetic screw lock system
- Model: DWA2T40IR
Thanks to the free tool, that's the best we've seen and a combined savings of up to $139. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose from almost 20 items for your free tool.
- two 20V Max 5.0Ah XR batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: DCB205-2CK
- UPC: 885911495400
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Not available for shipping, but many stores have stock for pickup. (Stock varies by store. Use your ZIP at the merchant site to check for stock.)
- supports up to 1,000 lbs.
- Model: DWST11556
