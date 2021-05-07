DeWalt 12V MAX Cordless Li-Ion Impact Driver and Drill Combo Kit for $99 in cart
New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
DeWalt 12V MAX Cordless Li-Ion Impact Driver and Drill Combo Kit
$99 in cart $169
free shipping

Save $70 and get the best price we found by $59.

Features
  • 1-handed loading 1/4" hex chuck accepts 1" bit tips
  • 79 ft-lbs max torque
  • 2 speed transmission
  • LED lights
  • belt hook
  • Model: DCK211S2
  • UPC: 999900024837, 885911204064, 088591120406, 885911343367, 880523383060
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 47% $99 (exp 1 wk ago) $99 Buy Now
Amazon 15% $163 (exp 3 mos ago) $159 Check Price
eBay   $164 (exp 1 mo ago) -- Check Price
Walmart   $201 (exp 5 mos ago) -- Check Price