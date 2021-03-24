New
eBay · 1 hr ago
DeWalt 12V Impact Driver and Drill Combo Kit
$164 $189
free shipping

Apply code "PAYLESS15" to get $14 below the next best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
  • 3 LED Lights provide visibility without shadows
  • One-handed loading 1/4" hex chuck accepts 1" bit tips
  • includes 2 lithium-ion batteries and charger
  • Model: DCK211S2
  • UPC: 999900024837, 885911204064, 088591120406, 885911343367, 880523383060
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PAYLESS15"
  • Expires 3/29/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Power Tool Combo Sets eBay DeWalt
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 2 mos ago
DeWalt 12V Impact Driver and Drill Combo Kit
$160 $189

It's $29 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • 3 LED Lights provide visibility without shadows
  • One-handed loading 1/4" hex chuck accepts 1" bit tips
  • 79 ft-lbs max torque
  • Model: DCK211S2
  • UPC: 999900024837, 885911204064, 088591120406, 885911343367, 880523383060

Used 2 times · Verified: 03/24/2021 · Save $29.25 off list

↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Amazon 15% $163 (exp 2 mos ago) $160 Buy Now
eBay 13% -- $164 Check Price
Lowe's   $99 (exp 4 wks ago) -- Check Price
Walmart   $201 (exp 4 mos ago) -- Check Price