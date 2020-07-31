New
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
DeWalt 10-Piece Reciprocating Saw Blade Set
$10 for members $37
It's $5 under our mention from a month ago and the best price we've seen. (It's $12 under what you'd pay at Lowe's today.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Ace Rewards members get this discount. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.86 shipping charge.
  • 1 9" wood cutting blade
  • 1 8" metal cutting blade
  • 4 6" metal cutting blades
  • 4 6" wood cutting blades
  • case
  • Model: DW4898
  • Expires 7/31/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
