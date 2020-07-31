It's $5 under our mention from a month ago and the best price we've seen. (It's $12 under what you'd pay at Lowe's today.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get this discount. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.86 shipping charge.
- 1 9" wood cutting blade
- 1 8" metal cutting blade
- 4 6" metal cutting blades
- 4 6" wood cutting blades
- case
- Model: DW4898
That's nearly 50% off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- It's available for in-store pickup only (or truck delivery for $79).
- 1/2" drill/driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- LED work light
- reciprocating saw
- oscillating multi-tool
- grinder
- 2 batteries & charger
- Model: DCKSS721D2
It's $701 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Impact Driver, Grinder, Oscillating Tool, and Light
- Includes 20-Volt Hammer Drill, Orbital Sander and Circular Saw
- 2 x 2.0 Ah Batteries and one 4.0 Ah Battery
- Model: DCKTS781D2M1
It's $130 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 truck delivery fee.
- Stock may vary by ZIP code.
- 1/2" drill/driver
- brushless 1/4" impact driver
- brushless oscillating multi-tool
- brushless 5" random orbital sander
- LED flashlight
- charger & 2 batteries
- soft case
- Model: DCKSS521D2
Most sellers charge over $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- magnetic drive guides hold 1" screwdriver bits to drive screws in a variety of materials
- Model: DW2097CS
Add at least two of the same brand, like Milwaukee, DeWalt, or Makita outdoor power tools, to cart to get this deal. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $50 off 2 select tools.
- $100 off 3 select tools.
Save on drills, drivers, wrench sets, and more. Shop Now at Sears
- For orders less than $59, shipping adds $4.49. Bulk shipping charges may apply however. Store pickup may also be available.
Shop garden tools, power tools, bit sets, and more from $13 after savings. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders of $45 or more. (Many items under $45 also receive free shipping.)
There's a wide range of already-discounted tools available in this promotion, including jig saws, circular saws, and grinders, which are marked at up to 53% off. Shop Now at Home Depot
Save on tools, tool storage, grills and accessories, patio decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Join the Ace Hardware Rewards program (it's free to join) and save even more on a selection of power tools. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
That's the lowest price we could find elsewhere by $37. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get this discount. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $12.50 shipping fee.
- for indoor or outdoor use
- waterproof, stainproof, scratch-resistant, and impact-resistant
- non-marring leg tips
- 500-lb. capacity
- Model: TA3072SF
It's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get this discount. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $15 ship-from-store charge.
- for use with temperatures above 32°F
- purportedly removes road grime and bugs and helps repel rain away from your windshield
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Multi-colored.
- distortion free lens
- wrap-around frame
- scratch-resistant
- Model: DPG54-1D
That's $9 less than Walmart's best price today. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock on June 27
- Sold by BHP Safety Products via Amazon
- 99.9% UVA/UVB protection
- meets ANSI Z87.1+ standards
- Model: DPG82-11
Use coupon code "269021" to get this saw at a $25 low. (Most stores charge around $149.) Buy Now at Northern Tool
- It's currently backordered, but can be ordered at this price for delivery when available.
- It does not include a battery or charger.
- LED work light
- up to 2,800 SPM
- pivoting shoe
- variable speed trigger
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- purports to reduce drops, wobbles & breakage
- flex up to 15°
- Model: DWA2T35IR
