Advance Auto Parts · 25 mins ago
DeWalt 1/2" Drive Impact Wrench
$52 $130
It's the best price we could find by $77.

  • It's available for store pickup only. Stock varies by location.
  • 600 ft-lb. max torque
  • heavy duty twin hammer mechanism
  • adjustable power regulator
  • Model: DWMT70774
