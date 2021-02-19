That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by we_are_tools via eBay
- motion sensor
- anti slip-strap
- 24-hour runtime
- Model: DWHT81424
- UPC: 076174814248
-
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save an extra buck when you apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" for a total savings of $47 off list.
Update: It's now $11.99. Buy Now at Tanga
- auto-off after 30 seconds
- lights rotate 360°
- can be mounted via slots in back or peel and stick mounting tape
You'd pay around $24 for the same quantity elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by thebatteryconnection via eBay.
- Uses 1 18650 or AAA battery (not Included.)
- 100,000 hours lifespan
- 3 modes
You'd pay $15 more at Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
- In White or Black.
- 1200 lumens
- Ring Bridge required (sold separately)
- Works with Alexa
- Motion sensor
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable clip
- 72-ft. beam
- uses 2 AAA batteries (included)
- Model: G20
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by a plus choice via eBay.
- In Beige.
- 4-foot x 25-foot
- Water-Resistant
- Portable
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
Most sellers charge $60 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
Most other eBay sellers charge over $20 for similar backpacks of this size. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by gadmarvel via eBay.
- Available in Pythons Grain Black.
- chest and waist straps
- d-rings on the shoulder straps
Save up to $120 over 30 power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Discount applies in cart.
- $20 off 1 tool.
- $70 off 2 tools.
- $120 off 3 tools.
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Direct torque technology
- Polished chrome vanadium finish
- Knurled control ring
- Hard stamped markings
- Model: DWMT73807
- UPC: 076174738070
Save on a selection of 18 items, with prices from $34 after coupon. Shop Now at eBay
- Coupon code"PREZDAY20" nabs the extra 20% off.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- These are certified refurb items all covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished DeWalt 16 Ga. Wide Crown Lathing Stapler for $111.99 (low by $157 for new model).
That's a $15 low. Buy Now at Home Depot
- opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee
- impact rated with hex shank
- 10X magnetic screw lock system
- Model: DWAMF35
More Offers
It's $2 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- motion sensor
- anti slip-strap
- 24-hour runtime
- Model: DWHT81424
- UPC: 076174814248
- motion sensor
- anti slip-strap
- 24-hour runtime
- Model: DWHT81424
- UPC: 076174814248
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|20%
|--
|$20
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|6%
|--
|$23
|Check Price
|Walmart
|$34 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$40
|Check Price
Sign In or Register