Choose your free gift on the product page (your options are circular saw, hammer drill, angle grinder, or reciprocating saw) for a total savings of at least $279 and up to $299. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Note that stock is limited by ZIP code.
- includes the DCD998 3-speed hammer drill and DCF887 3-speed impact driver
- also includes fast charger and 2 batteries
- Model: DCK299D1W1
- UPC: 885911687560
That is a low by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
You'd pay over $20 elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
This is the lowest price we found by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- magnet bit tip holders holds 1" bit tips
- S2 modified bits
- Model: DWAX100
- UPC: 885911294119, 754262221634, 787721725954, 785533637779
That's a shipped low by more than $100. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes variety of drill bits, spade bits, and MAXFIT bits
- connectable ToughCase+ system case
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
That's a low by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- make rip cuts & crosscuts up to 24" wide
- for making straight, accurate, splinter-free cuts in plywood & other sheet goods
- Model: KMA2685
Save on power tools, knives, lighting, shower heads, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Gerber Gear Suspension-NXT Needle Nose Pliers Multitool for $22.99 ($12 off).
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
Save on over 50 items from Craftsman, DeWalt, Kobalt, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $189 ($80 off).
Upgrade your tree this year with savings on a variety of sizes, colors, and lights. Over 180 items available. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 4-Ft. Pre-Lit Slim Pine Christmas Tree 2-Pack for $74.99 ($75 off).
That's the best deal we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
That's $2 under our last mention and a $9 low today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by CPO Outlets via eBay
- able to cut up to 18GA material
- 360° swivel head
- compatible with most 18V to 20V impact drivers and drills
- connects via standard 1/4" hex shank
- Model: DWASHRIR
That's a savings of $8 off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- magnetic drive guides hold 1" screwdriver bits
- Model: DW2097
That's $5 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 17.3" x 11.9" x 13"
- weight capacity of 44 lbs.
- removable interior tray
- Model: DWST17806
It's $70 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- DCD998 Using the 20V MAX* 8Ah battery, the Drill in this cordless drill combo kit will output up to 29% more power
- The DCD998 Hammer Drill in the cordless tools combo kit has 3-speeds, high performance, all-metal transmission to optimize tool-to-task for fast application speeds and improved run-time for drilling in masonry materials.
- DCD998 has a heavy-duty 1/2-inch ratcheting nitro-carburized metal chuck with carbide inserts for superior bit gripping strength of the drill/ impact driver combo kit
- DCD998 has a 3-mode LED with spotlight mode for a 20 minute shutoff function allowing for extended work time in dark or confined spaces
- The DCF887 provides 1,825 in-lbs of max torque at 0-3,250 RPM and 0-3,600 impacts per minute
- The DCF887 has a compact size (5.3-inch front-to-back length) and lightweight (3.4 lbs) design for working in confined spaces
- The DCB118 Fast Charger is a fan-cooled charger that is compatible with 20V MAX* batteries and FLEXVOLT 20V/60V MAX* batteries. The charge rate is 8 amps for premium batteries and 4 amps for compact batteries.
- Model: DCK299D1W1
- UPC: 885911687560
