Lowe's · 25 mins ago
DeWalt DEWALT 20V MAX XR Cordless Drill Combo Kit, Compact, 3-Tool (DCK387D1M1)
$249 $329
pickup

That's $80 less than you'd pay at Amazon and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • DCD796 is compact (7.5") Front to back and lightweight (3.6 lb), Designed to fit into tight areas
  • DCF887 has a DEWALT built Brushless motor for longer run time
  • DCL040 is a bright flashlight to illuminate your work area with LED output of 110 Lumens.
  • DCD796 has a DEWALT Brushless motor that delivers up to 57% more run time over brushed
  • DCF887 has 3-speed settings for versatility with precision drive for added control
  • Model: DCK387D1M1
  • UPC: 885911491730
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 15 hr
    Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 24% -- $249 Buy Now
Amazon   -- $329 Check Price
Walmart   $358 (exp 2 wks ago) $436 Check Price