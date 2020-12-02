That's $80 less than you'd pay at Amazon and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- DCD796 is compact (7.5") Front to back and lightweight (3.6 lb), Designed to fit into tight areas
- DCF887 has a DEWALT built Brushless motor for longer run time
- DCL040 is a bright flashlight to illuminate your work area with LED output of 110 Lumens.
- DCD796 has a DEWALT Brushless motor that delivers up to 57% more run time over brushed
- DCF887 has 3-speed settings for versatility with precision drive for added control
- Model: DCK387D1M1
- UPC: 885911491730
-
Expires in 15 hr
Published 25 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's $337 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- compact drill/driver
- 1/4" impact driver
- 4.5" / 5" grinder
- oscillating multi-tool
- 6.5" circular saw
- compact jobsite blower
- reciprocating saw
- 1/2-gallon wet/dry portable vac
- LED work light
- jobsite Bluetooth speaker
- two 20V Max li-ion batteries
- 12V/20V Max li-ion charger
- 2 contractor bags
- Model: DCK1020D2
- UPC: 885911533904
Apply coupon code "273542" to save. Factoring in the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Pad your order over $500 to get the $50 gift card. Otherwise you'll get the $25 gift card.
- compact 1/2" drill reciprocating saw
- 1/4" impact driver
- circular saw with 6.5" carbide blade
- LED flashlight & lithium-ion Bluetooth speaker
- cut off grinder, 3/8" right angle driver, & oscillating multi-tool
- 20V ion batteries with fast charger & contractor bag
- Model: DCK940D2
- UPC: 885911451406
That's the best we've seen and a low over most stores by $15. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes tool bag & batteries
- LED lights
- variable speed trigger
- Model: DCK278C2
- UPC: 885911593199
It's $300 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 20V MAX brushless 1/2" hammer drill/driver
- 20V MAX brushless 1/4" impact driver
- 20V MAX XR brushless 7.5" circular saw
- 20V MAX XR brushless compact reciprocating saw
- 20V MAX XR brushless 3-speed oscillating multi-tool
- 2 20V MAX 2Ah compact lithium ion batteries
- 20V MAX LED work light
- battery charger
- owner's manual
- Model: DCK677D2
It's a huge savings of $700 under list price and the first time we've seen this deal. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Compact
- Keyless Chuck
- LED Light
- Variable Speed
- Model: PCK850KN
It's $145 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 1/2" driver-drill w/ 2-speeds
- variable speed impact driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- recipro saw
- 18V LXT vacuum
- 18V LXT LED flashlight
- two 18V LXT lithium-ion 3Ah Batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: XT614SX1
- UPC: 088381888479
That's $18 less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Drill/driver w/ 11-position clutch
- circular saw w/ 5.5" blade
- Model: BD2KITCDDCS
- UPC: 885911477772
It's $8 under our mention from May and the lowest price we could find by $30. For further comparison, we saw an open-box combo for the same price three weeks ago. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- includes two batteries, one charger, and carry bag
- Model: WX958L
There are 38,000 items on offer here, across categories like appliances, electronics, holiday decor, power tools, and more. Many items are also eligible for other offers, which are marked below the item. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup, or pad your order to over $45, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
The more you spend, the more you'll save in this sale, as detailed below. Shop Now at Lowe's
- You can save
- $300 on orders of $1,999 to $2,498
- $350 on $2,499 to $2,998
- $400 on $2,999 to $3,498
- $450 on $3,499 to $3,998
- $500 on $3,999 to $4,998
- $600 on $4,999 to $5,998
- $700 when you spend $5,999 or more
- Discount will be applied proportionally across all eligible items.
- Pictured is the Frigidaire 30" Smooth Surface 5 Elements 5-cubic foot Self-Cleaning Freestanding Electric Range for $799 ($400 off).
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to avoid the shipping fee.
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- standard (SAE) and metric
- polished chrome
- Model: 81680
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
That's $9 under what you'd pay for just the adapter elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Note: Stock is limited and varies by ZIP Code.
- precision-machined bit tips
- compatible with most impact drivers and drill/drivers
- Model: DWAMF35RA
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
Most stores charge $110 or more.
Update: It's backordered for shipping (ships December 8 or 9), but some stores may have pickup availability as early as today. Buy Now at Home Depot
- guide bar scabbard
- low kick back 12" Oregon bar and chain
- up to 90 cuts per charge on 4x4 pressure treated wood
- Model: DCCS620B
More Offers
- DCD796 is compact (7.5") Front to back and lightweight (3.6 lb), Designed to fit into tight areas
- DCF887 has a DEWALT built Brushless motor for longer run time
- DCL040 is a bright flashlight to illuminate your work area with LED output of 110 Lumens.
- DCD796 has a DEWALT Brushless motor that delivers up to 57% more run time over brushed
- DCF887 has 3-speed settings for versatility with precision drive for added control
- Model: DCK387D1M1
- UPC: 885911491730
- DCD796 is compact (7.5") Front to back and lightweight (3.6 lb), Designed to fit into tight areas
- DCF887 has a DEWALT built Brushless motor for longer run time
- DCL040 is a bright flashlight to illuminate your work area with LED output of 110 Lumens.
- DCD796 has a DEWALT Brushless motor that delivers up to 57% more run time over brushed
- DCF887 has 3-speed settings for versatility with precision drive for added control
- Model: DCK387D1M1
- UPC: 885911491730
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|24%
|--
|$249
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|--
|$329
|Check Price
|Walmart
|$358 (exp 2 wks ago)
|$436
|Check Price
Sign In or Register