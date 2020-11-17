New
eBay · 59 mins ago
Certified Refurb DeWalt 8V 1/4" Inline Screwdriver Kit
$36 $80
free shipping

After applying coupon code "PAY10LESSCR", that's $38 less than the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
  • sold by CPO via eBay
Features
  • Variable speed 0-430 rpm
  • Motion activation
  • variable speed and reversing control
  • Model: DCF682N1
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PAY10LESSCR"
  • Expires 11/22/2020
    Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Power Tools eBay DeWalt
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 55% $43 (exp 3 wks ago) $36 Buy Now