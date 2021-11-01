Even stores that offer free shipping still charge around $61 more. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- 3 adjustable shelves
- 3 adjustable shelves
- 4,500-lbs. total weight capacity
- powder-coated industrial finish
- Model: DW4500
Published 32 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6.
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
Save $23 off list price.
- 16.5-lb. capacity
- removable dividers
- ball-bearing slides and heavy-duty metal latches and hinges
- Model: DWST17804
That's the best price we could find by $8.
- 1 drawer w/ 6 removable covered cups
- part of a stackable system
- Model: DWST17803
That's $2 less than most retailers charge.
- removable covered cups
- clear and impact-resistant lid
- measures 17.2" x 12.9" x 5.7"
- can be stacked with other units and connected via side latches
- Model: DWST17805
Third-party eBay sellers charge at least $52 more. Clip the on-page coupon to get this price.
- Sold by Wallmaster via Amazon.
- nine hooks, two rails, and one shelf
- adjustable configuration
- measures 48" x 4"
It's $3 under list price.
- 24" x 12"
- Includes an adjustable fence, a sliding fence stop block, onboard rulers
- Model: DPA2412T
This is the lowest shipped price we found by $9.
- tunnel loop fits up to 3" belt
- 2 metal hammer loops
- leather construction
- 4-tier design
- Model: 2LS-688
You'd pay a buck more in local stores.
- Requires FastTrack uprights for installation (not included).
- supports both wood and wire shelves
- powder-coated steel construction
- speed clips
- Model: FG5E2002SNCKL
It's a low by $10 as most stores charge $100 or more.
- portable
- portable
- Model: FG-16
Save on inflatables, wreaths, trees, light strands, and decor.
- Pictured is the Celebrations 8-Foot Santa Inflatable for $49.99 (low by $14).

Save on sanders, drills, saws, and more. 10 items are available. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $109 (low by $30).

- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $109 (low by $30).
Save on lanterns, lighting, plant pots, ornaments, and more.

It's $25 under list and the best price we could find.
- includes four storage cases
- includes four storage cases
- Model: DWA110SETCCLW
That's the best price we could find by $145.
- It ships within one to three weeks.
- Includes Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, Circular Saw & Light, 2 20-Volt MAX Batteries, 2.0Ah, Charger, and Tool Bag
- Model: DCK421D2
That's the best price we could find by $5.
- 1.5" head height
- rare earth magnet
- metal gearcase with quick bit ejection
- Model: DWAMRASETFT
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere.
- pivot holder, deep sockets, drill bits, & screwdriver bits
- pivot Holder (drive straight or in pivot mode)
- Model: DWMTCIR20
