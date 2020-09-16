It's the best price we could find for this tool and battery kit by $52. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Precision Drive (in speed 1)
- 3 LED lights
- belt clip
- battery kit includes battery and charger
- Model: DCF887B
- UPC: 885911425421, 723434468269, 700735727479, 753956161102
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
These are $159 brand new; given the strength of the warranty, why pay more? Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Outlets via eBay
- A full 1-year manufacturer warranty applies.
- impact driver
- 18V battery
- 18V charger
- 4 bit holders, 4 bits
- belt clip
- carry bag
- Model: GDX18V-1800CB15-RT
Save on almost 80 items, including shelves, label makers, laundry hampers, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Orders of $45 or more ship free. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Save on a variety of flooring options including wood, vinyl, ceramic, stone, and more. Over 1,200 items available. Shop Now at Lowe's
You'll find savings on refrigerators, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and more from brands such as LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool. Shop Now at Lowe's
- The banner states up to 35% off, but we found deeper discounts in the sale.
- Shipping is free for select items and for all major appliances priced at $396 or more.
To get more specific, you'll save on ceiling fans, lighted fans, bar lights, vanity lights, lamps, strip lights, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
That's $4 under what local hardware stores charge.
Update: The price is now $20.31. Buy Now at Amazon
Discounted electrical tools, paint tools, and other power tools are on sale, with prices starting around $139 (some prices only display when added to cart). Shop Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Staples
- extended length handle
- anti-rust metal latches
- removable cups
Save up $175 off select DeWalt power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $30 off purchases of $199
- $90 off purchases of $349
- $175 off purchases of $499+
- Dewalt built Brushless Motor, Compact, Lightweight Design for tight spaces
- Variable speed trigger, no load speed 0 to 1000, 2800, 3250
- 3 speed settings for versatility with Precision Drive for added Control
- (3) LED lights with 20 second delay after trigger release
- No battery or charger Included
- Model: DCF887B
- UPC: 885911425421, 723434468269, 700735727479, 753956161102
