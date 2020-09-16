New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
DeWalt 20V Max XR Li-ion Impact Driver + 20V Max Battery Kit
$139
free shipping

It's the best price we could find for this tool and battery kit by $52. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • Precision Drive (in speed 1)
  • 3 LED lights
  • belt clip
  • battery kit includes battery and charger
  • Model: DCF887B
  • UPC: 885911425421, 723434468269, 700735727479, 753956161102
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Impact Wrenches & Drivers Lowe's DeWalt
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 20V Max XR Li-ion Impact Driver
$139
free shipping

Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • Dewalt built Brushless Motor, Compact, Lightweight Design for tight spaces
  • Variable speed trigger, no load speed 0 to 1000, 2800, 3250
  • 3 speed settings for versatility with Precision Drive for added Control
  • (3) LED lights with 20 second delay after trigger release
  • No battery or charger Included
  • Model: DCF887B
  • UPC: 885911425421, 723434468269, 700735727479, 753956161102
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Amazon   $139 (exp 1 wk ago) $139 Buy Now
Lowe's   -- $139 Check Price